AOP Orphan and Bioprojet Pharma SAS entered a distribution agreement for Wakix®
Wien (pts022/22.03.2018/12:30) -
* Bioprojet Pharma SAS and AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals AG (AOP Orphan) entered a distribution agreement for Wakix®
Bioprojet Pharma SAS and AOP Orphan announce signing of the distribution agreement for Wakix® (pitolisant) in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Sweden.
Wakix® (pitolisant) was centrally approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for treatment of adults suffering from narcolepsy with or without cataplexy, a rare, disabling, long-term disease. Narcoleptic patients have an irresistible urge to sleep, even at inappropriate times and places, and a disturbed night-time sleep. Cataplexy refers to muscle weakness that can cause collapse when severe.
"Distributing Wakix® (pitolisant) is in the strategic scope of AOP Orphan to give patients access to a new, innovative medicine in a rare and serious disease, such as narcolepsy, in our geographical area of focus, namely Austria, Nordic countries and Central Eastern Europe," states Dr. Rudolf Widmann, Chief Executive Officer, AOP Orphan. Dr. Georg Fischer, Chief of Corporate Development, AOP Orphan adds "Wakix® (pitolisant) strengthens AOP's neurology focus and is a perfect addition to our portfolio. With Wakix® (pitolisant) we now have extended our neurology portfolio to three products on the market and two further products in clinical development".
Chief Executive Officer, Bioprojet Pharma SAS, Jean-Guillaume Lecomte, comments "With Wakix® (pitolisant) we address a significant unmet medical need in the treatment of narcolepsy. Next to introducing Wakix in Western Europe with its own commercial organisations, Bioprojet is glad to expand Wakix access to narcolepsy patients and their physicians all over Northern and Central Eastern Europe with the support of AOP Orphan.
Contacts:
Jean-Guillaume Lecomte, Chief Executive Officer
AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals AG
Dr. Georg Fischer, Chief of Corporate Development
Daniela Gruber, Business Unit Director Neurology & Metabolic Disorders
