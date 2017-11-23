0 Produkte € 0,00

98.301

 Abonnenten |

162.009

Meldungen |

63.174

Pressefotos
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
UBM führt ausstehendes Mezzaninkapital vollständig zurück
Preliminary results - UBM significantly beats 2017 targets
Vorläufiges Ergebnis - UBM übertrifft Jahresziele 2017 deutlich

PRESSETERMINE

AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO

IR Nachrichten
20.03.2018 20:25
Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gem. Art. 19 MAR
Pankl Racing Systems AG
20.03.2018 17:25
UBM führt ausstehendes Mezzaninkapital vollständig zurück
UBM Development AG
20.03.2018 16:02
DEWB platziert Kapitalerhöhung und stärkt Basis für strategische Neuausrichtung
DEWB AG Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel-Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG

EUROPA NACHRICHTEN

WETTER
Graz: wolkig
Innsbruck: Schneefall
Linz: bedeckt
Wien: bedeckt
© wetter.net

Stadtname / PLZ

AKTIENKURSE
 
ADHOC
Di, 20.03.2018 17:25
Meldung drucken Artikel weiterleiten
pta20180320041
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
Pressefach Pressefach

UBM Development AG: UBM to repay outstanding mezzanine capital in full

Vienna (pta041/20.03.2018/17:25) - The Management Board of UBM Development AG ("UBM") has today reached a basic agreement with PORR AG ("PORR"), whereby - subject to concluding a corresponding contract - UBM will repay the outstanding nominal amount of EUR 50m plus interest accrued from the mezzanine capital provided by PORR.

In relation to the transfer of PORR's real estate business to PIAG Immobilien AG ("PIAG") in 2014 and the subsequent merger of PIAG and UBM in February 2015, UBM also assumed the mezzanine credit agreement between PIAG and PORR. UBM already paid back EUR 50m of the total in December 2015, leaving a nominal amount of EUR 50m outstanding since then.

As a result of a basic agreement now reached between the UBM Management Board and PORR, this liability is likely to be repaid in early April 2018 and thereby before the originally agreed contractual term which leads to a shortening of the balance sheet total. The early repayment of the mezzanine capital will be financed amongst others by the hybrid bond issued in February 2018 (issue size EUR 100m). The lower rate of interest for this financing instrument will lead to an annual reduction in UBM's interest expenditure of around EUR 0.5m.

(Ende)

Aussender: UBM Development AG
Floridsdorfer Hauptstraße 1
1210 Wien
Österreich
Ansprechpartner: Mag. (FH) Anna Vay
Tel.: +43 50-626-1863
E-Mail:
Website: www.ubm.at
ISIN(s): AT0000815402 (share), AT0000A185Y1 (bond), AT0000A1XBU6 (bond), DE000A18UQM6 (bond), XS1785474294 (bond)
Börsen: official trade in Vienna; scale in Frankfurt
UBM Development AG
   
Wie fanden Sie diese Meldung?
 Weitersagen
likes dislike Share Share |
Social Media
ETARGET

FOCUSTHEMA


SPECIALS


Werbung
middleAdvertising
Überblick
nach oben
Länder
Channels
Dienste
Produkte
Unternehmen
Community
Copyrights
© pressetext 1997-  2018