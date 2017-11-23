0 Produkte € 0,00

UBM überlegt die Emission einer nachrangigen Anleihe (Hybridanleihe)
Quarterly report according to article 87 section 6 BörseG
Quartalsbericht gemäß § 87 Abs. 6 BörseG

ADHOC
Di, 13.02.2018 11:00
Di, 13.02.2018 11:00
pta20180213018
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
Pressefach

UBM Development AG: UBM considers the issue of a subordinated bond (hybrid bond)

Wien (pta018/13.02.2018/11:00) - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN

UBM Development AG is considering the issue of a deeply subordinated sub-benchmark size bond with an indefinite term and an early redemption option by the issuer after five years (hybrid bond). The final volume of the issue has not yet been fixed and will be determined following an investor roadshow. The issue which will be directed exclusively to institutional investors is expected to be completed in March 2018, subject to market conditions. A retail offer will not take place.

The proceeds of the issue can be used to (i) support future projects and investments, (ii) strengthen the balance sheet structure or also (iii) potentially refinance existing financing of the Issuer.

HSBC Bank plc was mandated as sole structuring advisor. HSBC Bank plc and Raiffeisen Bank International AG will act as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners.

Legal notice/Disclaimer:
This announcement does not constitute or form part of any prospectus or offering document or solicitation or invitation of any offer to exchange for or to buy any securities; neither does it constitute a financial analysis or advice or recommendation regarding any financial instruments. In line with foreign securities laws, particularly the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), securities have not been registered and will not be registered with foreign securities authorities and in particular may not be offered or sold in the United States of America ("USA") without registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This announcement may not be disseminated in and/or within the USA, Australia, Canada or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or dissemination may be unlawful and may not be distributed or forwarded to publications that are widely available in the USA.

(Ende)

Aussender: UBM Development AG
Floridsdorfer Hauptstraße 1
1210 Wien
Österreich
Ansprechpartner: Thomas G. Winkler
Tel.: +43 50-626-1863
E-Mail:
Website: www.ubm.at
ISIN(s): AT0000815402 (share), AT0000A185Y1 (bond), AT0000A1XBU6 (bond), DE000A18UQM6 (bond)
Börsen: official trade in Vienna; scale in Frankfurt
UBM Development AG
   
