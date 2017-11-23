|
pressetext | adhoc | fotodienst | termindienst | web.tv | newsfox | webnews | rss
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
PRESSETERMINE
Buchhandlung Thalia
13.02.2018 00:00
13.02.2018 00:00
AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO
IR Nachrichten
13.02.2018 11:00
EUROPA NACHRICHTEN
WETTER
Stadtname / PLZ
ADHOC
Di, 13.02.2018 11:00
pta20180213018
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
UBM Development AG: UBM considers the issue of a subordinated bond (hybrid bond)
Wien (pta018/13.02.2018/11:00) - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN
UBM Development AG is considering the issue of a deeply subordinated sub-benchmark size bond with an indefinite term and an early redemption option by the issuer after five years (hybrid bond). The final volume of the issue has not yet been fixed and will be determined following an investor roadshow. The issue which will be directed exclusively to institutional investors is expected to be completed in March 2018, subject to market conditions. A retail offer will not take place.
The proceeds of the issue can be used to (i) support future projects and investments, (ii) strengthen the balance sheet structure or also (iii) potentially refinance existing financing of the Issuer.
HSBC Bank plc was mandated as sole structuring advisor. HSBC Bank plc and Raiffeisen Bank International AG will act as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners.
Legal notice/Disclaimer:
(Ende)
PRESSETEXT.TV
Austrian Compliance Award 2017 vergeben
23.11.2017
ETARGET
FOCUSTHEMA
SPECIALS
Werbung
middleAdvertising