0 Produkte € 0,00

98.292

 Abonnenten |

161.937

Meldungen |

63.114

Pressefotos
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Release of capital market information
Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation

PRESSETERMINE

AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO

IR Nachrichten

EUROPA NACHRICHTEN

WETTER
Graz: Regen
12°
Innsbruck: bedeckt
12°
Linz: Regen
11°
Wien: Regen
11°
© wetter.net

Stadtname / PLZ

AKTIENKURSE
 
ADHOC
Fr, 16.03.2018 19:00
Meldung drucken Artikel weiterleiten
pta20180316030
Announcement according to article 2 section 3 of the Regulation (EC) 2016/1052
Pressefach Pressefach

Nexus AG: Release of capital market information

73. Interim Reporting

Donaueschingen (pta030/16.03.2018/19:00) - In the time period from March 12, 2018 until and including March 16, 2018, no shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program of NEXUS AG, whose start was disclosed by NEXUS AG on October 25, 2016.

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of NEXUS AG (www.nexus-ag.de - Investor Relations - Stock Buyback)

The total volume of shares, which have been bought back within the framework of the share buy-back amounts to 42,872 shares.

The purchase of the shares of NEXUS AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by NEXUS AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Donaueschingen, 16.03.2018
NEXUS AG
The Managing Board

(Ende)

Aussender: Nexus AG
Irmastraße 1
78166 Donaueschingen
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Dr. Patrick Stein
Tel.: +49 771 22960-201
E-Mail:
Website: www.nexus-ag.de
ISIN(s): DE0005220909 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin
Nexus AG
   
Wie fanden Sie diese Meldung?
 Weitersagen
likes dislike Share Share |
Social Media
ETARGET

FOCUSTHEMA


SPECIALS


Werbung
middleAdvertising
Überblick
nach oben
Länder
Channels
Dienste
Produkte
Unternehmen
Community
Copyrights
© pressetext 1997-  2018