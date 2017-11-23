|
Fr, 16.03.2018 19:00
pta20180316030
Announcement according to article 2 section 3 of the Regulation (EC) 2016/1052
Nexus AG: Release of capital market information
73. Interim Reporting
Donaueschingen (pta030/16.03.2018/19:00) - In the time period from March 12, 2018 until and including March 16, 2018, no shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program of NEXUS AG, whose start was disclosed by NEXUS AG on October 25, 2016.
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of NEXUS AG (www.nexus-ag.de - Investor Relations - Stock Buyback)
The total volume of shares, which have been bought back within the framework of the share buy-back amounts to 42,872 shares.
The purchase of the shares of NEXUS AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by NEXUS AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Donaueschingen, 16.03.2018
(Ende)
