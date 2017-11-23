0 Produkte € 0,00

98.306

 Abonnenten |

161.780

Meldungen |

63.024

Pressefotos
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

PRESSETERMINE
HELMA-Musterhaus Berlin-Marzahn
11.03.2018 00:00
Grundstücksbörse und Finanzierungsberatung

AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO

IR Nachrichten

EUROPA NACHRICHTEN

WETTER
Graz: wolkig
15°
Innsbruck: Regen
14°
Linz: wolkig
17°
Wien: stark bewölkt
15°
© wetter.net

Stadtname / PLZ

AKTIENKURSE
 
ADHOC
Sa, 10.03.2018 12:03
Meldung drucken Artikel weiterleiten
pta20180310002
Announcement according to article 2 section 3 of the Regulation (EC) 2016/1052
Pressefach Pressefach

Nexus AG: Release of capital market information

72. Interim Reporting

Donaueschingen (pta002/10.03.2018/12:03) - In the time period from March 05, 2018 until and including March 09, 2018, no shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program of NEXUS AG, whose start was disclosed by NEXUS AG on October 25, 2016.

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of NEXUS AG (www.nexus-ag.de - Investor Relations - Stock Buyback)

The total volume of shares, which have been bought back within the framework of the share buy-back amounts to 42,872 shares.

The purchase of the shares of NEXUS AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by NEXUS AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Donaueschingen, 10.03.2018
NEXUS AG
The Managing Board

(Ende)

Aussender: Nexus AG
Irmastraße 1
78166 Donaueschingen
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Dr. Patrick Stein
Tel.: +49 771 22960-201
E-Mail:
Website: www.nexus-ag.de
ISIN(s): DE0005220909 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin
Nexus AG
   
Wie fanden Sie diese Meldung?
 Weitersagen
likes dislike Share Share |
Social Media
ETARGET

FOCUSTHEMA


SPECIALS


Werbung
middleAdvertising
Überblick
nach oben
Länder
Channels
Dienste
Produkte
Unternehmen
Community
Copyrights
© pressetext 1997-  2018