Mi, 14.03.2018 18:00
pta20180314024
Business news for the stock market
Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger focuses on growth markets in Eastern Europe and sells paver business in Austria
Wien (pta024/14.03.2018/18:00) -
Sale of paver business in Austria, including four production sites, the administrative headquarters as well as the entire workforce to Rohrdorfer Group
Going forward, Wienerberger AG will focus increasingly on the development of the paver business under the Semmelrock brand in the Eastern European growth markets. Within the framework of an asset deal, Rohrdorfer Group, the German building materials specialist, takes over the business with its four production sites, the headquarters in Southern Austria and about 150 employees. In 2017, the Austrian business activities of Semmelrock generated revenues of roughly Eur 18 million. The transaction is still subject to approval by the competition authorities. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
The Semmelrock Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Wienerberger AG, generated revenues of Eur 116 million in 2017. This specialized producer of pavers has a modern industrial base and an efficient network of production sites and distribution outlets in Eastern Europe. Thanks to the first-rate design of its products, its technological know-how and its state-of-the-art production systems, the company has established itself as the leading supplier of up-market pavers and surface design in the region. In the future, the Semmelrock Group will operate 13 production sites in seven countries - Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Croatia, Romania and Bulgaria - as well as sales organizations in Slovenia, Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro and Macedonia.
Wienerberger Group
For further information, please contact:
Klaus Ofner, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG
Wienerberger AG is a pure free float company, whereby the majority of shares are held by Austrian and international institutional investors. Additional information on the shareholder structure is provided under http://www.wienerberger.com/investor-relations/the-wienerberger-share/the-wienerberger-share/shareholder-structure.
