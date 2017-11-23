|
pressetext | adhoc | fotodienst | termindienst | web.tv | newsfox | webnews | rss
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
PRESSETERMINE
Romantik Hotel Schweizerhof
09.03.2018 00:00
09.03.2018 00:00
09.03.2018 00:00
AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO
IR Nachrichten
08.03.2018 20:00
EUROPA NACHRICHTEN
WETTER
Stadtname / PLZ
ADHOC
Do, 08.03.2018 18:10
pta20180308038
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
Zumtobel Group AG: The new Executive Board is complete
Thomas Tschol is new CFO
Dornbirn, Austria (pta038/08.03.2018/18:10) - Zumtobel Group can finalize the realignment of the Executive Board even faster than announced. Thomas Tschol will take over the function of the Chief Financial Officer.
After the nomination of Alfred Felder only on 1 February 2018 to become the Acting President of the Executive Board, the Supervisory Board has now unanimously decided to entrust Thomas Tschol with the function of the CFO. Thomas Tschol is taking over the position seamlessly from Karin Sonnenmoser and will start in March, in order to act as CFO formally from 1 April 2018.
Being born in Vorarlberg, the experienced CFO and manager, who mainly worked in international companies is going back home. Tschols last position was CFO for over four years at Mayr-Melnhof Holz. A company which has successfully implemented a complex reorganisation.
Herewith Zumtobel Group has finalized the reorganisation of the Executive Board. The Executive Board will now dedicate its time to urgent tasks - strategy and restructuring - in order to return to stability and growth in the interest of all stakeholders.
(Ende)
FOTODIENST
PRESSETEXT.TV
Austrian Compliance Award 2017 vergeben
23.11.2017
ETARGET
FOCUSTHEMA
SPECIALS
Werbung
middleAdvertising