Do, 08.03.2018 18:10
Zumtobel Group AG: The new Executive Board is complete

Thomas Tschol is new CFO

Dornbirn, Austria (pta038/08.03.2018/18:10) - Zumtobel Group can finalize the realignment of the Executive Board even faster than announced. Thomas Tschol will take over the function of the Chief Financial Officer.

After the nomination of Alfred Felder only on 1 February 2018 to become the Acting President of the Executive Board, the Supervisory Board has now unanimously decided to entrust Thomas Tschol with the function of the CFO. Thomas Tschol is taking over the position seamlessly from Karin Sonnenmoser and will start in March, in order to act as CFO formally from 1 April 2018.

Being born in Vorarlberg, the experienced CFO and manager, who mainly worked in international companies is going back home. Tschols last position was CFO for over four years at Mayr-Melnhof Holz. A company which has successfully implemented a complex reorganisation.

Herewith Zumtobel Group has finalized the reorganisation of the Executive Board. The Executive Board will now dedicate its time to urgent tasks - strategy and restructuring - in order to return to stability and growth in the interest of all stakeholders.

Aussender: Zumtobel Group AG
Höchster Straße 8
6850 Dornbirn
Österreich
Ansprechpartner: Harald Albrecht
Tel.: +43 (0)5572 509-1125
E-Mail:
Website: www.zumtobelgroup.com
ISIN(s): AT0000837307 (share)
Börsen: official trade in Vienna
Zumtobel Group AG
   
