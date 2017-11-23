ADHOC

Zumtobel Group AG: Zumtobel Group sets up new Executive Board

Dornbirn (Austria) (pta039/01.02.2018/18:00) - In today's meeting, Zumtobel Group AG's Supervisory Board unanimously decided on a new personnel setup of the Executive Board. The CEO, Ulrich Schumacher, will leave the company as of today. Until further notice Alfred Felder will take over the function as acting CEO of the Executive Board in addition to his function as Chief Sales Officer.

As already communicated, Bernard Motzko took office as Chief Operating Officer on 1 February.

By mutual agreement, CFO Karin Sonnenmoser will leave the company by end of June 2018.

On behalf of the Supervisory Board Jürg Zumtobel comments: "These steps will bring clarity to the Executive Board regarding its responsibilities. The Supervisory Board is placing its full confidence in the Executive Board to accomplish a turnaround to success."

Alfred Felder sets out the priorities of the Executive Board for the coming months: "We will again all pull together, in order to provide stability to the shareholders, to motivate the employees and to continue to be a responsible and innovative partner for our clients."

