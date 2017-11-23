|
Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)
POLYTEC HOLDING AG: Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG
Hoersching (pta018/02.03.2018/12:11) - Release of Announcement according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Issuer:
2. Reason for notification:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
7.a. Voting rights attached to shares
7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: N/A
10. Additional Information
Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares for its own account. Rather, the shares reported are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.
As noted above, CGC is the parent company of CRMC and in turn, CRMC is the investment adviser to SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc. (SCWF) and American Funds Insurance Series ¿ Global Small Capitalization Fund (VISC). As of 23 February 2018, SCWF held 834.369 shares (3,74%) and VISC held 141.770 shares (0,63%). SCWF and VISC are the direct owner of the shares disclosed as of 23 February 2018. As investment adviser to SCWF and VISC, shares managed by CRMC (and disclosed by CGC as the parent company of CRMC) as of 23 February 2018 were 976.139 shares (4,37%).
Please note that this an amended notice to the form submitted on 26 February 2018.
