Fr, 02.03.2018 12:11

POLYTEC HOLDING AG: Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Hoersching (pta018/02.03.2018/12:11) - Release of Announcement according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Issuer:

POLYTEC HOLDING AG, Polytec-Straße 1, 4063 Hörsching, Austria

2. Reason for notification:

Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (CGC)

City and country of registered office: Los Angeles, USA - United States

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3

SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc. and American Funds Insurance Series ¿ Global Small Capitalization Fund

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

23.02.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 4.37 0.00 4.37 22,329,585 Position of previous notification 5,37 0 5,37

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

7.a. Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN code absolute direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) absolute indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) in % direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) in % indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) AT0000A00XX9 0 976,139 0.00 4.37 Total: 976,139 4.37

7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % Total:

7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /Cash Settlement Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % Total:

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.



No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (CGC) 2 Capital Research and Management Company (CRMC) 1

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Additional Information

CGC is the parent company of CRMC. CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that manages the American Funds family of mutual funds. CRMC manages equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC in turn is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. (CGII), which in turn is the parent company of five investment management companies (CGII management companies): Capital Guardian Trust Company, Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. The CGII management companies primarily serve as investment managers to institutional clients.

Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares for its own account. Rather, the shares reported are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.

As noted above, CGC is the parent company of CRMC and in turn, CRMC is the investment adviser to SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc. (SCWF) and American Funds Insurance Series ¿ Global Small Capitalization Fund (VISC). As of 23 February 2018, SCWF held 834.369 shares (3,74%) and VISC held 141.770 shares (0,63%). SCWF and VISC are the direct owner of the shares disclosed as of 23 February 2018. As investment adviser to SCWF and VISC, shares managed by CRMC (and disclosed by CGC as the parent company of CRMC) as of 23 February 2018 were 976.139 shares (4,37%).

Please note that this an amended notice to the form submitted on 26 February 2018.

