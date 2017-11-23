ADHOC

POLYTEC HOLDING AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG

Hörsching (pta017/02.03.2018/12:10) - Veröffentlichung einer Beteiligungsmeldung nach § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG

1. Emittent

POLYTEC HOLDING AG, Polytec-Straße 1, 4063 Hörsching, Österreich

2. Grund der Mitteilung

Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien (Stimmrechten)

3. Meldepflichtige Person

Name: The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (CGC)

Registrierter Sitz und Staat: Los Angeles, Vereinigte Staaten

4. Namen der Aktionäre sofern es sich nicht um die unter Punkt 3 genannte Person handelt

SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc. and American Funds Insurance Series ¿ Global Small Capitalization Fund

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung

23.02.2018

6. Gesamtpositionen der meldepfichtigen Person

% der Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören (7.A) % der Stimmrechte, die die Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente repräsentieren (7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Total von beiden in % (7.A + 7.B) Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte des Emittenten Situation am Tag der Schwellenberührung 4,37 0,00 4,37 22.329.585 Situation in der vorherigen Meldung 5,37 0 5,37

7. Einzumeldende Daten - Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle

7.A: Stimmrechte die zu Aktien gehören

ISIN der Aktien Absolut direkt (§ 130 BörseG 2018) Absolut indirekt (§ 133 BörseG 2018) Direkt in % (§ 130 BörseG 2018) Indirekt in % (§ 133 BörseG 2018) AT0000A00XX9 0 976.139 0,00 4,37 Summe: 976.139 4,37

7.B.1: Finanzinstrumente / Sonstige Instrumente gem. § 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018

Art des Instruments Verfalldatum Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % Summe:

7.B.2: Finanzinstrumente / Sonstige Instrumente gem. § 131 Abs 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018

Art des Instruments Verfalldatum Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit Physisches oder Cash Settlement Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % Summe:

8. Information in Bezug auf die meldepflichtige Person

Volle Kette der kontrollierten Unternehmen, über die die Stimmrechte und/oder Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente gehalten werden, beginnend mit der obersten kontrollierenden natürlichen oder juristischen Person:



Ziffer Name Direkt kontrolliert durch Ziffer Direkt gehaltene Stimmrechte in Aktien (%) Direkt gehaltene Finanz-/sonstige Instrumente (%) Total von beiden (%) 1 The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (CGC) 2 Capital Research and Management Company (CRMC) 1

9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht

Datum der Hauptversammlung: N/A

10. Sonstige Kommentare

CGC is the parent company of CRMC. CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that manages the American Funds family of mutual funds. CRMC manages equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC in turn is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. (CGII), which in turn is the parent company of five investment management companies (CGII management companies): Capital Guardian Trust Company, Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. The CGII management companies primarily serve as investment managers to institutional clients.

Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares for its own account. Rather, the shares reported are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.

As noted above, CGC is the parent company of CRMC and in turn, CRMC is the investment adviser to SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc. (SCWF) and American Funds Insurance Series ¿ Global Small Capitalization Fund (VISC). As of 23 February 2018, SCWF held 834.369 shares (3,74%) and VISC held 141.770 shares (0,63%). SCWF and VISC are the direct owner of the shares disclosed as of 23 February 2018. As investment adviser to SCWF and VISC, shares managed by CRMC (and disclosed by CGC as the parent company of CRMC) as of 23 February 2018 were 976.139 shares (4,37%).

Please note that this an amended notice to the form submitted on 26 February 2018.

