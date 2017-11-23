|
Beteiligungsmeldung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)
POLYTEC HOLDING AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG
Hörsching (pta017/02.03.2018/12:10) - Veröffentlichung einer Beteiligungsmeldung nach § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG
Beteiligungsmeldung
1. Emittent
2. Grund der Mitteilung
3. Meldepflichtige Person
4. Namen der Aktionäre sofern es sich nicht um die unter Punkt 3 genannte Person handelt
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung
6. Gesamtpositionen der meldepfichtigen Person
7. Einzumeldende Daten - Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle
7.A: Stimmrechte die zu Aktien gehören
7.B.1: Finanzinstrumente / Sonstige Instrumente gem. § 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018
7.B.2: Finanzinstrumente / Sonstige Instrumente gem. § 131 Abs 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018
8. Information in Bezug auf die meldepflichtige Person
Volle Kette der kontrollierten Unternehmen, über die die Stimmrechte und/oder Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente gehalten werden, beginnend mit der obersten kontrollierenden natürlichen oder juristischen Person:
9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht
Datum der Hauptversammlung: N/A
10. Sonstige Kommentare
Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares for its own account. Rather, the shares reported are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.
As noted above, CGC is the parent company of CRMC and in turn, CRMC is the investment adviser to SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc. (SCWF) and American Funds Insurance Series ¿ Global Small Capitalization Fund (VISC). As of 23 February 2018, SCWF held 834.369 shares (3,74%) and VISC held 141.770 shares (0,63%). SCWF and VISC are the direct owner of the shares disclosed as of 23 February 2018. As investment adviser to SCWF and VISC, shares managed by CRMC (and disclosed by CGC as the parent company of CRMC) as of 23 February 2018 were 976.139 shares (4,37%).
Please note that this an amended notice to the form submitted on 26 February 2018.
