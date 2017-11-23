ADHOC

Mi, 28.02.2018 15:00

Vienna (pta038/28.02.2018/15:00) - 28.02.2018. The Management Board of CA Immobilien Anlagen AG takes note of the just announced decision of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board of IMMOFINANZ AG about the further suspension of detailed discussions over a possible merger between CA Immobilien Anlagen AG and IMMOFINANZ AG and the evaluation of a potential sale of IMMOFINANZ' investment in CA Immo. Notwithstanding the above, CA Immobilien Anlagen AG will continue to progress in terms of operational and strategic targets.

