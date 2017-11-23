pressetext | adhoc | fotodienst | termindienst | web.tv | newsfox | webnews | rss
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: IMMOFINANZ AG announces merger discussions to remain suspended for the time being
Further strategic options including the sale of the CA Immo stake under review.
Vienna (pta038/28.02.2018/15:00) - 28.02.2018. The Management Board of CA Immobilien Anlagen AG takes note of the just announced decision of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board of IMMOFINANZ AG about the further suspension of detailed discussions over a possible merger between CA Immobilien Anlagen AG and IMMOFINANZ AG and the evaluation of a potential sale of IMMOFINANZ' investment in CA Immo. Notwithstanding the above, CA Immobilien Anlagen AG will continue to progress in terms of operational and strategic targets.
