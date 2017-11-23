|
Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)
CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Correction of a Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG from 19.01.2018
Vienna (pta024/23.02.2018/17:00) - Release of Announcement according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Issuer:
2. Reason for notification:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3
6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
7.a. Voting rights attached to shares
7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: N/A
10. Additional Information
(Ende)
