Fr, 23.02.2018 17:00

Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Correction of a Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG from 19.01.2018

Vienna (pta024/23.02.2018/17:00) - Release of Announcement according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Issuer:

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG, Mechelgasse 1, 1030 Wien, Austria

2. Reason for notification:

Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: BlackRock, Inc

City and country of registered office: Wilmington, USA - United States

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

17.01.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 3.76 0.25 4.01 98,808,336 Position of previous notification 3,79 0,20 3,98

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

7.a. Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN code absolute direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) absolute indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) in % direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) in % indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) AT0000641352 0 3,715,921 0.00 3.76 Total: 3,715,921 3.76

7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % Securities Lent 245,574 0.25 Total: 245,574 0.25

7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /Cash Settlement Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % Total:

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.



No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 BlackRock, Inc. 2 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 1 3 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 2 4 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC 3 5 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC 4 6 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. 5 7 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 6 8 BlackRock Fund Advisors 6 9 BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. 3 10 BlackRock Advisors, LLC 9 11 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. 3 12 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. 11 13 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. 12 14 BlackRock HK Holdco Limited 13 15 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 14 16 BlackRock Cayco Limited 14 17 BlackRock Trident Holding Company Limited 16 18 BlackRock Japan Holdings GK 17 19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 18 20 BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd 12 21 BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 20 22 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 12 23 BlackRock Canada Holdings LP 22 24 BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC 23 25 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 24 26 BlackRock Group Limited 12 27 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 26 28 BlackRock International Limited 26 29 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 26 30 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 26 31 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 30

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Additional Information

The disclosure obligation arose due to total holding in voting rights for BlackRock, Inc. going above 4%.

