Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG vom 19.01.2018
Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG
Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG

Fr, 23.02.2018 17:00
pta20180223024
Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)
CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Correction of a Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG from 19.01.2018

Vienna (pta024/23.02.2018/17:00) - Release of Announcement according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Issuer:
CA Immobilien Anlagen AG, Mechelgasse 1, 1030 Wien, Austria

2. Reason for notification:
Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: BlackRock, Inc
City and country of registered office: Wilmington, USA - United States

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3


5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
17.01.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 3.76 0.25 4.01 98,808,336
Position of previous notification 3,79 0,20 3,98

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

7.a. Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN code absolute direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) absolute indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) in % direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) in % indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
AT0000641352 0 3,715,921 0.00 3.76
Total: 3,715,921 3.76

7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Securities Lent 245,574 0.25
Total: 245,574 0.25

7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /Cash Settlement Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Total:

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 BlackRock, Inc.
2 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 1
3 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 2
4 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC 3
5 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC 4
6 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. 5
7 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 6
8 BlackRock Fund Advisors 6
9 BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. 3
10 BlackRock Advisors, LLC 9
11 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. 3
12 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. 11
13 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. 12
14 BlackRock HK Holdco Limited 13
15 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 14
16 BlackRock Cayco Limited 14
17 BlackRock Trident Holding Company Limited 16
18 BlackRock Japan Holdings GK 17
19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 18
20 BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd 12
21 BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 20
22 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 12
23 BlackRock Canada Holdings LP 22
24 BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC 23
25 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 24
26 BlackRock Group Limited 12
27 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 26
28 BlackRock International Limited 26
29 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 26
30 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 26
31 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 30

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Additional Information
The disclosure obligation arose due to total holding in voting rights for BlackRock, Inc. going above 4%.

Aussender: CA Immobilien Anlagen AG
Mechelgasse 1
1030 Wien
Österreich
Ansprechpartner: Mag. Claudia Höbart
Tel.: (+431) 532 59 07 - 502
E-Mail:
Website: www.caimmo.com
ISIN(s): AT0000641352 (share)
Börsen: official trade in Vienna
CA Immobilien Anlagen AG
   
