ADHOC

Mo, 08.01.2018 09:00

Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Vienna (pta006/08.01.2018/09:00) - Release of Announcement according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Issuer:

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG, Mechelgasse 1, 1030 Wien, Austria

2. Reason for notification:

Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: BlackRock, Inc.

City and country of registered office: Wilmington, USA - United States

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

04.01.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 3.80 0.22 4.02 98,808,336 Position of previous notification 3,55 0,42 3,98

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

7.a. Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN code absolute direct (Sec 91 BörseG) absolute indirect (Sec 92 BörseG) in % direct (Sec 91 BörseG) in % indirect (Sec 92 BörseG) AT0000641352 0 3,759,150 0.00 3.80 Total: 3,759,150 3.80

7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 1 BörseG

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % Securities Lent 212,813 0.22 Total: 212,813 0.22

7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 3 BörseG

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /Cash Settlement Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % Total:

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.



No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 BlackRock, Inc. 2 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc 1 3 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 2 4 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC 3 5 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC 4 6 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. 5 7 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 6 8 BlackRock Fund Advisors 6 9 BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. 3 10 BlackRock Advisors, LLC 9 11 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. 3 12 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P 11 13 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd 12 14 BlackRock Asia-Pac Holdco, LLC 13 15 BlackRock HK Holdco Limited 14 16 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 15 17 BlackRock Cayco Limited 15 18 BlackRock Trident Holding Company Limited 17 19 BlackRock Japan Holdings GK 18 20 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd 19 21 BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. 12 22 BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 21 23 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 12 24 BlackRock Canada Holdings LP 23 25 BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC 24 26 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 25 27 BlackRock Group Limited 12 28 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 27 29 BlackRock International Limited 27 30 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 27 31 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 27 32 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 31

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Additional Information

The disclosure obligation arose due to total holding in voting rights for BlackRock, Inc. going above 4%.

(Ende)