0 Produkte € 0,00

98.262

 Abonnenten |

160.376

Meldungen |

62.305

Pressefotos
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG
CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Frank Nickel verlässt CA Immo
CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Frank Nickel leaves CA Immo

PRESSETERMINE

AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO

IR Nachrichten

EUROPA NACHRICHTEN

WETTER
Graz: stark bewölkt
11°
Innsbruck: bedeckt
11°
Linz: stark bewölkt
Wien: bedeckt
© wetter.net

Stadtname / PLZ

AKTIENKURSE
 
ADHOC
Mo, 08.01.2018 09:00
Meldung drucken Artikel weiterleiten
pta20180108006
Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)
Pressefach Pressefach

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Vienna (pta006/08.01.2018/09:00) - Release of Announcement according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Issuer:
CA Immobilien Anlagen AG, Mechelgasse 1, 1030 Wien, Austria

2. Reason for notification:
Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: BlackRock, Inc.
City and country of registered office: Wilmington, USA - United States

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3


5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
04.01.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 3.80 0.22 4.02 98,808,336
Position of previous notification 3,55 0,42 3,98

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

7.a. Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN code absolute direct (Sec 91 BörseG) absolute indirect (Sec 92 BörseG) in % direct (Sec 91 BörseG) in % indirect (Sec 92 BörseG)
AT0000641352 0 3,759,150 0.00 3.80
Total: 3,759,150 3.80

7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 1 BörseG

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Securities Lent 212,813 0.22
Total: 212,813 0.22

7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 3 BörseG

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /Cash Settlement Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Total:

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 BlackRock, Inc.
2 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc 1
3 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 2
4 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC 3
5 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC 4
6 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. 5
7 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 6
8 BlackRock Fund Advisors 6
9 BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. 3
10 BlackRock Advisors, LLC 9
11 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. 3
12 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P 11
13 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd 12
14 BlackRock Asia-Pac Holdco, LLC 13
15 BlackRock HK Holdco Limited 14
16 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 15
17 BlackRock Cayco Limited 15
18 BlackRock Trident Holding Company Limited 17
19 BlackRock Japan Holdings GK 18
20 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd 19
21 BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. 12
22 BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 21
23 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 12
24 BlackRock Canada Holdings LP 23
25 BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC 24
26 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 25
27 BlackRock Group Limited 12
28 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 27
29 BlackRock International Limited 27
30 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 27
31 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 27
32 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 31

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Additional Information
The disclosure obligation arose due to total holding in voting rights for BlackRock, Inc. going above 4%.

(Ende)

Aussender: CA Immobilien Anlagen AG
Mechelgasse 1
1030 Wien
Österreich
Ansprechpartner: Mag. Claudia Höbart
Tel.: (+431) 532 59 07 - 502
E-Mail:
Website: www.caimmo.com
ISIN(s): AT0000641352 (share)
Börsen: official trade in Vienna
CA Immobilien Anlagen AG
   
Wie fanden Sie diese Meldung?
 Weitersagen
likes dislike Share Share |
Social Media
ETARGET

FOCUSTHEMA


SPECIALS


Werbung
middleAdvertising
Überblick
nach oben
Länder
Channels
Dienste
Produkte
Unternehmen
Community
Copyrights
© pressetext 1997-  2018