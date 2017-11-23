Mo, 08.01.2018 09:00
Vienna (pta006/08.01.2018/09:00) -
Release of Announcement according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Issuer:
CA Immobilien Anlagen AG, Mechelgasse 1, 1030 Wien, Austria
2. Reason for notification:
Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: BlackRock, Inc.
City and country of registered office: Wilmington, USA - United States
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
04.01.2018
6. Total positions
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
|total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached
|3.80
|0.22
|4.02
|98,808,336
|Position of previous notification
|3,55
|0,42
|3,98
|
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
7.a. Voting rights attached to shares
|ISIN code
|absolute direct (Sec 91 BörseG)
|absolute indirect (Sec 92 BörseG)
|in % direct (Sec 91 BörseG)
|in % indirect (Sec 92 BörseG)
|AT0000641352
|0
|3,759,150
|0.00
|3.80
|Total:
|
|3,759,150
|
|3.80
7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 1 BörseG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration Date
|Exercise Period
|Voting Rights Absolute
|Voting Rights in %
|Securities Lent
|
|
|212,813
|0.22
|
|
|Total:
|212,813
|0.22
7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 3 BörseG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration Date
|Exercise Period
|Physical /Cash Settlement
|Voting Rights Absolute
|Voting Rights in %
|
|
|
|Total:
|
|
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.
|No.
|Name
|Directly controlled by No.
|Shares held directly (%)
|Financial/other instruments held directly (%)
|Total of both (%)
|1
|BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|2
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc
|1
|
|
|
|3
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|2
|
|
|
|4
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|3
|
|
|
|5
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|4
|
|
|
|6
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|5
|
|
|
|7
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|6
|
|
|
|8
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|6
|
|
|
|9
|BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
|3
|
|
|
|10
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|9
|
|
|
|11
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|3
|
|
|
|12
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P
|11
|
|
|
|13
|BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd
|12
|
|
|
|14
|BlackRock Asia-Pac Holdco, LLC
|13
|
|
|
|15
|BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
|14
|
|
|
|16
|BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
|15
|
|
|
|17
|BlackRock Cayco Limited
|15
|
|
|
|18
|BlackRock Trident Holding Company Limited
|17
|
|
|
|19
|BlackRock Japan Holdings GK
|18
|
|
|
|20
|BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd
|19
|
|
|
|21
|BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.
|12
|
|
|
|22
|BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
|21
|
|
|
|23
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|12
|
|
|
|24
|BlackRock Canada Holdings LP
|23
|
|
|
|25
|BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
|24
|
|
|
|26
|BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|25
|
|
|
|27
|BlackRock Group Limited
|12
|
|
|
|28
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|27
|
|
|
|29
|BlackRock International Limited
|27
|
|
|
|30
|BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
|27
|
|
|
|31
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|27
|
|
|
|32
|BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
|31
|
|
|
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: N/A
10. Additional Information
The disclosure obligation arose due to total holding in voting rights for BlackRock, Inc. going above 4%.
