Mi, 21.02.2018 23:40

Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)

BAWAG Group AG: Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Vienna (pta040/21.02.2018/23:40) - Release of Announcement according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Issuer:

BAWAG Group AG, Wiesingerstraße 4, 1010 Wien, Austria

2. Reason for notification:

Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: Stephen A. Feinberg

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3

Promontoria Holding 212 B.V.

Promontoria Holding 213 B.V.

Promontoria Holding 215 B.V.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

20.02.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 35.10 0.00 35.10 100,000,000 Position of previous notification 35,10 35,10

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

7.a. Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN code absolute direct (Sec 91 BörseG) absolute indirect (Sec 92 BörseG) in % direct (Sec 91 BörseG) in % indirect (Sec 92 BörseG) AT0000BAWAG2 35,098,312 0 35.10 0.00 Total: 35,098,312 35.10

7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 1 BörseG

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % Total:

7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 3 BörseG

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /Cash Settlement Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % Total:

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.



No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 Stephen A. Feinberg 2 Cerberus Institutional Associates, L.L.C. (Delaware) 1 3 Cerberus Institutional Partners, L.P. Series Three (Delaware) 2 4 Cerberus Series Three Holdings, LLC (Delaware) 3 5 Promontoria 39 Coöperatie U.A. (Netherlands) 4 6 Feinberg Family GP, L.P. (Delaware) 1 7 Partridge Hill Overseas Management, L.P. (Delaware) 6 8 Partridge Hill Overseas Management, LLC (Delaware) 7 9 Cerberus International, Ltd. (Bahamas) 8 10 Promontoria 37 Coöperatie U.A. (Netherlands) 9 11 Cerberus Institutional Associates, L.L.C. (Delaware) 1 12 Cerberus Institutional Partners, L.P. Series Four (Delaware) 11 13 Cerberus Series Four Holdings, LLC (Delaware) 12 14 Promontoria 36 Coöperatie U.A. (Netherlands) 13 15 Promontoria Holding 215 B.V. 5 11.10 11.10 16 Promontoria Holding 213 B.V. 10 11.10 11.10 17 Promontoria Holding 212 B.V. 14 12.90 12.90

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Additional Information

Transfer of shares as a result of mergers of Promontoria Holding 214 B.V. into Promontoria Holding 213 B.V. and Promontoria Holding 216 B.V. into Promontoria Holding 215 B.V., respectively.

