pta20180216023
Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)
BAWAG Group AG: Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Vienna (pta023/16.02.2018/18:45) - Release of Announcement according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Issuer:
BAWAG Group AG, Wiesingerstraße 4, 1010 Wien, Austria

2. Reason for notification:
Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: Harbor International Fund
City and country of registered office: Chicago, Illinois, USA - United States

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3


5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
14.02.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 3.05 0.00 3.05 100,000,000
Position of previous notification 4,16 0 4,16

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

7.a. Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN code absolute direct (Sec 91 BörseG) absolute indirect (Sec 92 BörseG) in % direct (Sec 91 BörseG) in % indirect (Sec 92 BörseG)
AT0000BAWAG2 3,046,200 0 3.05 0.00
Total: 3,046,200 3.05

7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 1 BörseG

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Total:

7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 3 BörseG

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /Cash Settlement Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Total:

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%)

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Additional Information

(Ende)

Aussender: BAWAG Group AG
Wiesingerstraße 4
1010 Wien
Österreich
Ansprechpartner: BAWAG Group Investor Relations
Tel.: +43 (0)59905-22456
E-Mail:
Website: www.bawaggroup.com
ISIN(s): AT0000BAWAG2 (share)
Börsen: official trade in Vienna
BAWAG Group AG
   
