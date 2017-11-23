ADHOC

Mo, 19.02.2018 17:30

pta20180219026 Total voting rights according to article 41 WpHG



Biofrontera AG: Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 41 of the WpHG

Leverkusen, Germany (pta026/19.02.2018/17:30) - Publication 1. Details of issuer

Biofrontera AG

Hemmelrather Weg 201, 51377 Leverkusen, Germany 2. Type of capital measure

Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)

Date of status / date of effect: 19.02.2018 3. New total number of voting rights

44,245,862 (Ende)