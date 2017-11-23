0 Produkte € 0,00

98.282

 Abonnenten |

161.275

Meldungen |

62.786

Pressefotos
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG
Veröffentlichung nach § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG

PRESSETERMINE

AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO

IR Nachrichten
19.02.2018 17:30
Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
Biofrontera AG
19.02.2018 16:55
Veröffentlichung nach § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG
Biofrontera AG
19.02.2018 15:55
Delisting
Pankl Racing Systems AG

EUROPA NACHRICHTEN

WETTER
Graz: bedeckt
Innsbruck: wolkig
Linz: wolkig
Wien: heiter
© wetter.net

Stadtname / PLZ

AKTIENKURSE
 
ADHOC
Mo, 19.02.2018 17:30
Meldung drucken Artikel weiterleiten
pta20180219026
Total voting rights according to article 41 WpHG
Pressefach Pressefach

Biofrontera AG: Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 41 of the WpHG

Leverkusen, Germany (pta026/19.02.2018/17:30) - Publication

1. Details of issuer
Biofrontera AG
Hemmelrather Weg 201, 51377 Leverkusen, Germany

2. Type of capital measure
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
Date of status / date of effect: 19.02.2018

3. New total number of voting rights
44,245,862

(Ende)

Aussender: Biofrontera AG
Hemmelrather Weg 201
51377 Leverkusen
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Investor & public relations
Tel.: +49 (0) 214 87 63 20
E-Mail:
Website: www.biofrontera.com
ISIN(s): DE0006046113 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt; free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin, Tradegate
Weitere Handelsplätze: Nasdaq, USA
Biofrontera AG
   
Wie fanden Sie diese Meldung?
 Weitersagen
likes dislike Share Share |
Social Media
ETARGET

FOCUSTHEMA


SPECIALS


Werbung
middleAdvertising
Überblick
nach oben
Länder
Channels
Dienste
Produkte
Unternehmen
Community
Copyrights
© pressetext 1997-  2018