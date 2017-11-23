|
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
Pankl Racing Systems AG: Delisting
Kapfenberg (pta022/19.02.2018/15:55) -
Delisting
On 14 February 2018, Pankl Racing Systems AG filed the application for revocation of the admission of its shares (ISIN AT0000800800) from the Official Market (Amtlicher Handel) of the Vienna Stock Exchange pursuant to § 38 (6) Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 (delisting).
With resolution dated 19 February 2018 the Vienna Stock Exchange resolved to revoke the admission of the shares from the Official Market with effect at the end of 31 May 2018; the last trading day will be 30 May 2018.
Legal disclaimer:
(Ende)
