ADHOC
Mo, 19.02.2018 15:55
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
Pankl Racing Systems AG: Delisting

Kapfenberg (pta022/19.02.2018/15:55) - Delisting
* Revocation of admission from the Official Market granted
* Last trading day: 30 May 2018

On 14 February 2018, Pankl Racing Systems AG filed the application for revocation of the admission of its shares (ISIN AT0000800800) from the Official Market (Amtlicher Handel) of the Vienna Stock Exchange pursuant to § 38 (6) Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 (delisting).

With resolution dated 19 February 2018 the Vienna Stock Exchange resolved to revoke the admission of the shares from the Official Market with effect at the end of 31 May 2018; the last trading day will be 30 May 2018.

Legal disclaimer:
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NEITHER CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO ACQUIRE NOR AN INTIMATION TO SUBMIT A PROPOSAL FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES OF PANKL RACING SYSTEMS AG.

Aussender: Pankl Racing Systems AG
Industriestraße West 4
8605 Kapfenberg
Österreich
Ansprechpartner: Harald Egger
Tel.: +43(0)3862 33 999-815
E-Mail:
Website: www.pankl.com
ISIN(s): AT0000800800 (share)
Börsen: official trade in Vienna; free market in Dusseldorf, open market (free market) in Frankfurt, free market in Hamburg, free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin
