Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
Pankl Racing Systems AG: Request for delisting
Management board applies for revocation of admission of shares
Kapfenberg (pta030/14.02.2018/16:10) - 14th February 2018
The shares of Pankl Racing Systems AG, FN 143981m, are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange and are admitted to trade on the Official Market (Amtlicher Handel) (ISIN AT0000800800). On 3 January 2018, the main shareholder KTM Industries AG demanded that Pankl Racing Systems AG applies for the revocation of the admission of its 3,150,000 shares from the Official Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange.
