Kapfenberg (pta030/14.02.2018/16:10) - 14th February 2018

The shares of Pankl Racing Systems AG, FN 143981m, are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange and are admitted to trade on the Official Market (Amtlicher Handel) (ISIN AT0000800800). On 3 January 2018, the main shareholder KTM Industries AG demanded that Pankl Racing Systems AG applies for the revocation of the admission of its 3,150,000 shares from the Official Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange.

KTM Industries AG has submitted an takeover bid to the shareholders of Pankl Racing Systems AG for the revocation of the trading admission pursuant to section 38 (6) to (8) Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 in conjunction with the fifth part of the Austrian Takeover Act, which was published on February 2, 2018. The offer price amounts to EUR 42.18 cum dividend 2017 per Pankl share. The acceptance period runs from 2 February 2018 to 23 March 2018.

The Management Board of Pankl Racing Systems AG has examined the prerequisites for the delisting and, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has resolved to comply with the delisting request of KTM Industries AG. The application for revocation of the admission of the shares of Pankl Racing Systems AG from the Official Market (Amtlicher Handel) of the Vienna Stock Exchange according to § 38 (6) Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 will be filed on February 14, 2018 with the Vienna Stock Exchange AG.

The Vienna Stock Exchange will decide on this application within ten weeks. The Vienna Stock Exchange will determine and announce the timing of the delisting. There must be a period of at least three months between the publication of the decision of the Vienna Stock Exchange and the effective date of the delisting.

