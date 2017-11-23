0 Produkte € 0,00

Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG
Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gem. Art. 19 MAR

Do, 15.02.2018 12:00
Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)
KTM Industries AG: Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Wels (pta015/15.02.2018/12:00) - Release of Announcement according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Issuer:
KTM Industries AG, Edisonstraße 1, 4600 Wels, Austria

2. Reason for notification:
Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: Stefan Pierer

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3
Pierer Industrie AG, Pierer Beteiligungs GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
12.02.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 62.98 0.00 62.98 225,386,742
Position of previous notification 69,03 0 69,03

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

7.a. Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN code absolute direct (Sec 91 BörseG) absolute indirect (Sec 92 BörseG) in % direct (Sec 91 BörseG) in % indirect (Sec 92 BörseG)
AT0000820659 141,943,662 0 62.98 0.00
Total: 141,943,662 62.98

7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 1 BörseG

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Total:

7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 3 BörseG

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /Cash Settlement Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Total:

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 Stefan Pierer
2 Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH 1 62.98 62.98

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Additional Information

(Ende)

Aussender: KTM Industries AG
Edisonstraße 1
4600 Wels
Österreich
Ansprechpartner: Mag. Michaela Friepeß
Tel.: +43 7242 69402
E-Mail:
Website: www.ktm-industries.com
ISIN(s): AT0000500913 (bond), AT0000820659 (share), AT0000A0WQ66 (bond), AT0000A1MBL8 (bond)
Börsen: official trade in Vienna; open market (free market) in Frankfurt
KTM Industries AG
   
