Do, 15.02.2018 12:00

Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)

KTM Industries AG: Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Wels

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Issuer:

KTM Industries AG, Edisonstraße 1, 4600 Wels, Austria

2. Reason for notification:

Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: Stefan Pierer

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3

Pierer Industrie AG, Pierer Beteiligungs GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

12.02.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 62.98 0.00 62.98 225,386,742 Position of previous notification 69,03 0 69,03

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

7.a. Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN code absolute direct (Sec 91 BörseG) absolute indirect (Sec 92 BörseG) in % direct (Sec 91 BörseG) in % indirect (Sec 92 BörseG) AT0000820659 141,943,662 0 62.98 0.00 Total: 141,943,662 62.98

7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 1 BörseG

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % Total:

7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 3 BörseG

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /Cash Settlement Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % Total:

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.



No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 Stefan Pierer 2 Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH 1 62.98 62.98

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Additional Information

