0 Produkte € 0,00

98.277

 Abonnenten |

161.113

Meldungen |

62.700

Pressefotos
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gem. Art. 19 MAR
International private placement successfully closed
Internationale Privatplatzierung erfolgreich abgeschlossen

PRESSETERMINE
Kino Freistadt
09.02.2018 00:00
"Vom Mythos der erlösenden Gewalt"

AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO

IR Nachrichten

EUROPA NACHRICHTEN

WETTER
Graz: heiter
Innsbruck: heiter
Linz: wolkig
Wien: heiter
© wetter.net

Stadtname / PLZ

AKTIENKURSE
 
ADHOC
Fr, 09.02.2018 14:00
Meldung drucken Artikel weiterleiten
pta20180209027
Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
Pressefach Pressefach

KTM Industries AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

Wels (pta027/09.02.2018/14:00) - Announcement

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Stefan Pierer
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director of KTM Industries AG and director of Pierer Beteiligungs GmbH as well as ultimate economic owner of Pierer Beteiligungs GmbH
b) Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name KTM Industries AG
b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Bearer Share
Identification code AT0000820659
b) Nature of the transaction Sale
c) Price(s) Volume(s)
6,78 CHF 15.884.217 Stück / units
d) Aggregated price Aggregated volume
6,78 CHF 15.884.217 Stück / units
e) Date of the transaction 08.02.2018 UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction Outside a market place

(Ende)

Aussender: KTM Industries AG
Edisonstraße 1
4600 Wels
Österreich
Ansprechpartner: Mag. Michaela Friepeß
Tel.: +43 7242 69402
E-Mail:
Website: www.ktm-industries.com
ISIN(s): AT0000500913 (bond), AT0000820659 (share), AT0000A0WQ66 (bond), AT0000A1MBL8 (bond)
Börsen: official trade in Vienna; open market (free market) in Frankfurt
KTM Industries AG
   
Wie fanden Sie diese Meldung?
 Weitersagen
likes dislike Share Share |
Social Media
ETARGET

FOCUSTHEMA


SPECIALS


Werbung
middleAdvertising
Überblick
nach oben
Länder
Channels
Dienste
Produkte
Unternehmen
Community
Copyrights
© pressetext 1997-  2018