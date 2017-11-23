Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

Wels (pta027/09.02.2018/14:00) - Announcement

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Stefan Pierer

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Director of KTM Industries AG and director of Pierer Beteiligungs GmbH as well as ultimate economic owner of Pierer Beteiligungs GmbH

b) Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name KTM Industries AG

b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89

4 Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Bearer Share

Identification code AT0000820659

b) Nature of the transaction Sale

c) Price(s) Volume(s)

6,78 CHF 15.884.217 Stück / units

d) Aggregated price Aggregated volume

6,78 CHF 15.884.217 Stück / units

e) Date of the transaction 08.02.2018 UTC+1