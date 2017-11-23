VORSCHAU
ADHOC
Fr, 09.02.2018 14:00
pta20180209027
Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
KTM Industries AG:
Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
Wels (pta027/09.02.2018/14:00) -
Announcement
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
|a)
|Name
|Stefan Pierer
|2
|Reason for the notification
|
|a)
|Position/status
|Director of KTM Industries AG and director of Pierer Beteiligungs GmbH as well as ultimate economic owner of Pierer Beteiligungs GmbH
|b)
|Initial notification
|
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|a)
|Name
|KTM Industries AG
|b)
|LEI
|5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Bearer Share
|
|Identification code
|AT0000820659
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale
|c)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|6,78 CHF
|15.884.217 Stück / units
|d)
|Aggregated price
|Aggregated volume
|
|6,78 CHF
|15.884.217 Stück / units
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|08.02.2018 UTC+1
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a market place
(Ende)
|
|Aussender:
|
KTM Industries AG
Edisonstraße 1
4600 Wels
Österreich
|Ansprechpartner:
|Mag. Michaela Friepeß
|Tel.:
|+43 7242 69402
|E-Mail:
|
|Website:
|www.ktm-industries.com
|ISIN(s):
|AT0000500913 (bond), AT0000820659 (share), AT0000A0WQ66 (bond), AT0000A1MBL8 (bond)
|Börsen:
|official trade in Vienna; open market (free market) in Frankfurt
|
|
