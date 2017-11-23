|
Biofrontera AG: Biofrontera AG announces results of share placement
Leverkusen, Germany (pta002/14.02.2018/00:15) -
The Management Board of Biofrontera Aktiengesellschaft ("Company"), Leverkusen, decided on January 29, 2018, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the company's share capital by up to EUR 6,000.00.000 by issuing up to 6,000,000 new registered no-par value shares with a pro rata amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 each ("New Shares") by way of a capital increase against cash contributions. The shareholders were granted the statutory subscription right excluding fractions. The New Shares also served as a basis for the creation of American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") to be publicly offered in the USA. One ADS each securitizes two ordinary shares of the Company. ADSs were offered to investors in the USA subject to shareholders' subscription rights for the New Shares. The subscription price for the New Shares was set at EUR 4.00 per New Share on February 9, 2018.
