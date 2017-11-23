ADHOC

Fr, 09.02.2018 15:00

Biofrontera AG: Biofrontera AG announces subscription price for New Shares

Leverkusen, Germany (pta030/09.02.2018/15:00) - The Management Board of Biofrontera Aktiengesellschaft ("Company"), Leverkusen, decided on 29 January 2018, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the company's share capital by up to EUR 6,000,000 by issuing up to 6,000,000 new registered no-par value shares with a pro rata amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 ("New Shares"). It was decided to set the subscription price for the New Shares no later than 9 February 2018. Further details regarding the rights offering are published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on 29 January 2018. The subscription price for the New Shares was set today at EUR 4.00.

As previously announced, the market conditions, which in the current week were characterized by substantial price losses and a sharp increase in volatility particularly on the US stock exchanges, had to be taken into account in the determination of the price.

