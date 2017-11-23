Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG

ADHOC

Do, 01.02.2018 17:45

Voting rights according to article 40 para. 1 WpHG

Leverkusen (pta036/01.02.2018/17:45) - Release of Voting Rights Announcement

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer:

Biofrontera AG, Hemmelrather Weg 201, 51377 Leverkusen, Germany

2. Reason for notification:

Acquisition / disposal of instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft

City and country of registered office: Düsseldorf, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

26.01.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation 0.05 15.62 15.67 38,416,828 Previous notification

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN absolute direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) absolute indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) in % direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) in % indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0006046113 19,120 2,000 0.05 0.01 Total: 21,120 0.05

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % right of delivery 6,000,000 15.62 Total: 6,000,000 15.62

b.2 Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical transaction Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % Total:

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity



Name % of voting rights if 3% or higher % of voting rights through instruments if 5% or higher Total of both if 5% or higher Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft Lang & SChwarz Broker GmbH 15.62 15.62

9. In case of proxy voting according to § 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Other useful information

(Ende)