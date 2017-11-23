0 Produkte € 0,00

Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG
Veröffentlichung nach § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG
Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG

Do, 01.02.2018 17:00
pta20180201031
Voting rights according to article 40 para. 1 WpHG
Biofrontera AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG

Voting Rights Announcement

Leverkusen, Germany (pta031/01.02.2018/17:00) - Release of Voting Rights Announcement

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer:
Biofrontera AG, Hemmelrather Weg 201, 51377 Leverkusen, Germany

2. Reason for notification:
Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: Semper Constantia Invest GmbH
City and country of registered office: Vienna, Austria

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3


5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
29.01.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 2.98 2.98 38,416,828
Previous notification 3,03 3,03

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN absolute direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) absolute indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) in % direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) in % indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006046113 1,143,023 0 2.98 0.00
Total: 1,143,023 2.98

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Total:

b.2 Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical transaction Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Total:

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

Name % of voting rights if 3% or higher % of voting rights through instruments if 5% or higher Total of both if 5% or higher

9. In case of proxy voting according to § 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Other useful information

(Ende)

Aussender: Biofrontera AG
Hemmelrather Weg 201
51377 Leverkusen
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Investor & public relations
Tel.: +49 (0) 214 87 63 20
E-Mail:
Website: www.biofrontera.com
ISIN(s): DE0006046113 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt; free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin, Tradegate
Biofrontera AG
   
