|
pressetext | adhoc | fotodienst | termindienst | web.tv | newsfox | webnews | rss
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
PRESSETERMINE
Kantonsschule Reussbühl
30.01.2018 00:00
30.01.2018 00:00
7. Schweizer Asylsymposium am 30./31. Januar 2018: "Solidarität im Flüchtlingsschutz - Von der globalen Verantwortung zum konkreten Auftrag"Bank Vontobel AG
30.01.2018 00:00
SVSP Schweizerischer Verband für Strukturierte Produkte: Marktrück- und Ausblick sowie Aktivitäten des Verbands
AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO
IR Nachrichten
29.01.2018 23:06
EUROPA NACHRICHTEN
WETTER
Stadtname / PLZ
ADHOC
Mo, 29.01.2018 14:55
pta20180129031
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
Biofrontera AG: Biofrontera AG resolves on capital increase
Leverkusen, Germany (pta031/29.01.2018/14:55) -
Biofrontera AG (FSE: B8F) had announced on 11 January 2018 that American Depositary Shares (ADS) shall be offered in a public offer in the USA. It was further announced that up to 6 million new shares from authorized capital resolved by the Annual General Meeting on 24 May 2017 would be offered for subscription. Reference is made to the further details of the announcement dated 11 January 2018.
(Ende)
PRESSETEXT.TV
Austrian Compliance Award 2017 vergeben
23.11.2017
ETARGET
FOCUSTHEMA
SPECIALS
Werbung
middleAdvertising