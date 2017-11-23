Release of capital market information

ADHOC

Announcement according to article 2 section 3 of the Regulation (EC) 2016/1052

Donaueschingen (pta035/09.02.2018/21:56) - In the time period from February 05, 2018 until and including February 09, 2018, a number of 5,145 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program of NEXUS AG, whose start was disclosed by NEXUS AG on October 25, 2016.

Date Volume Average Price 05.02.2018 1,145 25.6747 06.02.2018 1,500 24.6000 07.02.2018 1,000 25.0500 08.02.2018 0 09.02.2018 1,500 24.7000

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of NEXUS AG (www.nexus-ag.de - Investor Relations - Stock Buyback)

The total volume of shares, which have been bought back within the framework of the share buy-back amounts to 36,872 shares.

The purchase of the shares of NEXUS AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by NEXUS AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Donaueschingen, 09.02.2018

NEXUS AG

The Managing Board

