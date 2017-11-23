Release of capital market information

ADHOC

Announcement according to article 2 section 3 of the Regulation (EC) 2016/1052

Donaueschingen (pta003/27.01.2018/14:22) - In the time period from January 22, 2018 until and including January 26, 2018, a number of 2,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program of NEXUS AG, whose start was disclosed by NEXUS AG on October 25, 2016.

Date Volume Average Price 22.01.2018 2,000 27.9000 23.01.2018 0 24.01.2018 0 25.01.2018 0 26.01.2018 0

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of NEXUS AG (www.nexus-ag.de - Investor Relations - Stock Buyback)

The total volume of shares, which have been bought back within the framework of the share buy-back amounts to 30,927 shares.

The purchase of the shares of NEXUS AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by NEXUS AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Donaueschingen, 27.01.2018

NEXUS AG

The Managing Board

