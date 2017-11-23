0 Produkte € 0,00

Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Release of capital market information
Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation

IR Nachrichten
27.01.2018 14:20
Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Nexus AG
26.01.2018 15:55
Einladung zur außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung
Regionalwert AG Rheinland
26.01.2018 12:45
Beilegung des Konfliktes mit den Minderheitsaktionären
Linz Textil Holding AG

Sa, 27.01.2018 14:22
pta20180127003
Announcement according to article 2 section 3 of the Regulation (EC) 2016/1052
Nexus AG: Release of capital market information

66. Interim Reporting

Donaueschingen (pta003/27.01.2018/14:22) - In the time period from January 22, 2018 until and including January 26, 2018, a number of 2,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program of NEXUS AG, whose start was disclosed by NEXUS AG on October 25, 2016.

Date Volume Average Price
22.01.2018 2,000 27.9000
23.01.2018 0
24.01.2018 0
25.01.2018 0
26.01.2018 0

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of NEXUS AG (www.nexus-ag.de - Investor Relations - Stock Buyback)

The total volume of shares, which have been bought back within the framework of the share buy-back amounts to 30,927 shares.

The purchase of the shares of NEXUS AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by NEXUS AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Donaueschingen, 27.01.2018
NEXUS AG
The Managing Board

(Ende)

Aussender: Nexus AG
Irmastraße 1
78166 Donaueschingen
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Dr. Patrick Stein
Tel.: +49 771 22960-201
E-Mail:
Website: www.nexus-ag.de
ISIN(s): DE0005220909 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin
Nexus AG
   
