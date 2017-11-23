0 Produkte € 0,00

Veröffentlichung nach § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG
Release of capital market information
Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation

Mi, 17.01.2018 18:03
Voting rights according to article 40 para. 1 WpHG
Nexus AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG

Voting Rights Announcement

Donaueschingen (pta038/17.01.2018/18:03) - Release of Voting Rights Announcement

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer:
Nexus AG, Irmastraße 1, 78166 Donaueschingen, Germany

2. Reason for notification:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level due to internal restructuring

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: Allianz SE
City and country of registered office: Munich, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3
Allianz I.A.R.D. S.A.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
21.12.2017

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 5.19 0.00 5.19 15,752,231
Previous notification 5,14

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN absolute direct (§ 33 WpHG) absolute indirect (§ 34 WpHG) in % direct (§ 33 WpHG) in % indirect (§ 34 WpHG)
DE0005220909 0 817,399 0.00 5.19
Total: 817,399 5.19

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Total:

b.2 Instruments according to Sec. 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical transaction Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Total:

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity

Name % of voting rights if 3% or higher % of voting rights through instruments if 5% or higher Total of both if 5% or higher
Allianz SE
Allianz Argos 14 GmbH
Allianz Holding France SAS
Allianz France S.A.
Allianz I.A.R.D. S.A. 5.19 5.19

9. In case of proxy voting according to § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Other useful information

Aussender: Nexus AG
Irmastraße 1
78166 Donaueschingen
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Dr. Patrick Stein
Tel.: +49 771 22960-201
E-Mail:
Website: www.nexus-ag.de
ISIN(s): DE0005220909 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin
