Pressekonferenz zum Jahresauftakt - Neues von der Baustelle und den Vorbereitungen des kulturellen Betriebs
So, 14.01.2018 21:03
pta20180114003
Announcement according to article 2 section 3 of the Regulation (EC) 2016/1052
Nexus AG: Release of capital market information
64. Interim Reporting
Donaueschingen (pta003/14.01.2018/21:03) - In the time period from January 08, 2018 until and including January 09, 2018, a number of 1057 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program of NEXUS AG, whose start was disclosed by NEXUS AG on October 25, 2016.
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of NEXUS AG (www.nexus-ag.de - Investor Relations - Stock Buyback)
The total volume of shares, which have been bought back within the framework of the share buy-back amounts to 28,927 shares.
The purchase of the shares of NEXUS AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by NEXUS AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Donaueschingen, 14.01.2018
(Ende)
