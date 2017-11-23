0 Produkte € 0,00

98.262

 Abonnenten |

160.489

Meldungen |

62.358

Pressefotos
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG
Veröffentlichung nach § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG

PRESSETERMINE
Palexpo
15.01.2018 00:00
SIHH - Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie Genève - 15. bis 19. Januar 2018
Koelnmesse
15.01.2018 00:00
imm cologne - Die internationale Einrichtungsmesse - 15. bis 21. Januar 2018
Baustelle Berliner Schloss - Humboldt Forum: Treffpunkt an der Baustellenzufahrt Breitestraße Ecke Schlossplatz/Rathausstraße
15.01.2018 00:00
Pressekonferenz zum Jahresauftakt - Neues von der Baustelle und den Vorbereitungen des kulturellen Betriebs

AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO

IR Nachrichten

EUROPA NACHRICHTEN

WETTER
Graz: Schneefall
Innsbruck: sonnig
Linz: bedeckt
Wien: Schneefall
© wetter.net

Stadtname / PLZ

AKTIENKURSE
 
ADHOC
So, 14.01.2018 21:03
Meldung drucken Artikel weiterleiten
pta20180114003
Announcement according to article 2 section 3 of the Regulation (EC) 2016/1052
Pressefach Pressefach

Nexus AG: Release of capital market information

64. Interim Reporting

Donaueschingen (pta003/14.01.2018/21:03) - In the time period from January 08, 2018 until and including January 09, 2018, a number of 1057 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program of NEXUS AG, whose start was disclosed by NEXUS AG on October 25, 2016.

Date Volume Average Price
08.01.2018 1,000 27.6250
09.01.2018 57 27.1000

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of NEXUS AG (www.nexus-ag.de - Investor Relations - Stock Buyback)

The total volume of shares, which have been bought back within the framework of the share buy-back amounts to 28,927 shares.

The purchase of the shares of NEXUS AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by NEXUS AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Donaueschingen, 14.01.2018
NEXUS AG
The Managing Board

(Ende)

Aussender: Nexus AG
Irmastraße 1
78166 Donaueschingen
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Dr. Patrick Stein
Tel.: +49 771 22960-201
E-Mail:
Website: www.nexus-ag.de
ISIN(s): DE0005220909 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin
Nexus AG
   
Wie fanden Sie diese Meldung?
 Weitersagen
likes dislike Share Share |
Social Media
ETARGET

FOCUSTHEMA


SPECIALS


Werbung
middleAdvertising
Überblick
nach oben
Länder
Channels
Dienste
Produkte
Unternehmen
Community
Copyrights
© pressetext 1997-  2018