Do, 18.01.2018 17:40
pta20180118025
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
PEARL GOLD AG: General Meeting Appoints New Supervisory Board

Berlin (pta025/18.01.2018/17:40) - Wednesday evening, January 17, 2018, the general meeting of Pearl Gold AG confirmed the recently court-appointed members of the supervisory board (i.e. Mr. Christian Naville, Mr. Gregor Hubler, and Mr. Robert G. Faissal) and appointed three further members (Mr. Louis Couriol, Dr. Amadou Baba Sy, and Mr. Ifra Diakité). The appointment of all six members of the supervisory board is until the end of the general meeting that decides on the discharge of the members of the supervisory board for the financial year of 2021.

The general meeting also passed a resolution on the revocation of the members of the supervisory board, who held office before (i.e. Mr. Robert Francis Goninon, Mr. Konstantin von Klitzing, Mr. Pierre Roux, Mr. Roy Darius Maybud, Mr. Chris Simon Ainsworth, and Mr. Alireza Mahdavi). Further, a resolution was passed on the loss of confidence in the hitherto member of the management board of the company, Mr. Michael Reza Pacha.

Aussender: PEARL GOLD AG
c/o Malmendier Partners, Kurfürstendamm 213
10719 Berlin
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Julia Boutonnet
Tel.: +49 30 59 00 30 40
E-Mail:
Website: www.pearlgoldag.com
ISIN(s): DE000A0AFGF3 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt
