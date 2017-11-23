pressetext | adhoc | fotodienst | termindienst | web.tv | newsfox | webnews | rss
|
pressetext | adhoc | fotodienst | termindienst | web.tv | newsfox | webnews | rss
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
PRESSETERMINE
Sporthalle
13.01.2018 00:00
AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO
IR Nachrichten
12.01.2018 18:00
EUROPA NACHRICHTEN
WETTER
Stadtname / PLZ
ADHOC
Fr, 12.01.2018 18:00
pta20180112022
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
PEARL GOLD AG: Supervisory Board appoints Julia Boutonnet as Sole Member of the Management Board of Pearl Gold AG
Berlin (pta022/12.01.2018/18:00) - The supervisory board of Pearl Gold AG has appointed Julia Boutonnet sole member of the management board.
She succeeds Michael Reza Pacha, who resigned November 16, 2017.
Julia Boutonnet is a seasoned business lawyer and practiced in France for many years. She herself holds 1,000 shares of Pearl Gold, her father, Robert Boutonnet, 1,221,991 shares.
(Ende)
PRESSETEXT.TV
Austrian Compliance Award 2017 vergeben
23.11.2017
ETARGET
FOCUSTHEMA
SPECIALS
Werbung
middleAdvertising