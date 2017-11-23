ADHOC

Fr, 12.01.2018 18:00

Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR

PEARL GOLD AG: Supervisory Board appoints Julia Boutonnet as Sole Member of the Management Board of Pearl Gold AG

Berlin (pta022/12.01.2018/18:00) - The supervisory board of Pearl Gold AG has appointed Julia Boutonnet sole member of the management board.

She succeeds Michael Reza Pacha, who resigned November 16, 2017.

Julia Boutonnet is a seasoned business lawyer and practiced in France for many years. She herself holds 1,000 shares of Pearl Gold, her father, Robert Boutonnet, 1,221,991 shares.

