0 Produkte € 0,00

98.260

 Abonnenten |

160.485

Meldungen |

62.358

Pressefotos
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
Aufsichtsrat der Pearl Gold AG ernennt Julia Boutonnet zum neuen Alleinvorstand
Magistrate Court Appoints Three New Members of the Supervisory Board of Pearl Gold AG
Amtsgericht bestellt drei neue Aufsichtsratsmitglieder der Pearl Gold AG

PRESSETERMINE

AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO

IR Nachrichten

EUROPA NACHRICHTEN

WETTER
Graz: wolkig
Innsbruck: Regen
Linz: stark bewölkt
Wien: bedeckt
© wetter.net

Stadtname / PLZ

AKTIENKURSE
 
ADHOC
Fr, 12.01.2018 18:00
Meldung drucken Artikel weiterleiten
pta20180112022
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
Pressefach Pressefach

PEARL GOLD AG: Supervisory Board appoints Julia Boutonnet as Sole Member of the Management Board of Pearl Gold AG

Berlin (pta022/12.01.2018/18:00) - The supervisory board of Pearl Gold AG has appointed Julia Boutonnet sole member of the management board.

She succeeds Michael Reza Pacha, who resigned November 16, 2017.

Julia Boutonnet is a seasoned business lawyer and practiced in France for many years. She herself holds 1,000 shares of Pearl Gold, her father, Robert Boutonnet, 1,221,991 shares.

(Ende)

Aussender: PEARL GOLD AG
c/o Malmendier Partners, Kurfürstendamm 213
10719 Berlin
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Julia Boutonnet
Tel.: +49 30 59 00 30 40
E-Mail:
Website: www.pearlgoldag.com
ISIN(s): DE000A0AFGF3 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt
PEARL GOLD AG
   
Wie fanden Sie diese Meldung?
 Weitersagen
likes dislike Share Share |
Social Media
ETARGET

FOCUSTHEMA


SPECIALS


Werbung
middleAdvertising
Überblick
nach oben
Länder
Channels
Dienste
Produkte
Unternehmen
Community
Copyrights
© pressetext 1997-  2018