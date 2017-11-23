0 Produkte € 0,00

Supervisory Board appoints Julia Boutonnet as Sole Member of the Management Board of Pearl Gold AG
Aufsichtsrat der Pearl Gold AG ernennt Julia Boutonnet zum neuen Alleinvorstand
Amtsgericht bestellt drei neue Aufsichtsratsmitglieder der Pearl Gold AG

Fr, 12.01.2018 12:30
PEARL GOLD AG: Magistrate Court Appoints Three New Members of the Supervisory Board of Pearl Gold AG

Frankfurt on the Main (pta016/12.01.2018/12:30) - The Magistrate Court Frankfurt am Main appointed the following three new members of the company's supervisory board:

1. Christian Naville, Geneva/Switzerland;
2. Gregor Hubler, Dubai/United Arab Emirates;
3. Robert G. Faissal, Toronto/Canada.

The appointment was necessary as all former members of the supervisory board had resigned.

The term of office of the court-appointed members will end once the general assembly holds elections to the supervisory board and the newly elected members accept to take office. A general assembly will take place on January 17, 2018, and the election of members of the supervisory board is part of the agenda.

Aussender: PEARL GOLD AG
c/o Malmendier Partners, Kurfürstendamm 213
10719 Berlin
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Julia Boutonnet
Tel.: +49 30 59 00 30 40
E-Mail:
Website: www.pearlgoldag.com
ISIN(s): DE000A0AFGF3 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt
