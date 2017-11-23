|
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
PEARL GOLD AG: Magistrate Court Appoints Three New Members of the Supervisory Board of Pearl Gold AG
Frankfurt on the Main (pta016/12.01.2018/12:30) - The Magistrate Court Frankfurt am Main appointed the following three new members of the company's supervisory board:
1. Christian Naville, Geneva/Switzerland;
The appointment was necessary as all former members of the supervisory board had resigned.
The term of office of the court-appointed members will end once the general assembly holds elections to the supervisory board and the newly elected members accept to take office. A general assembly will take place on January 17, 2018, and the election of members of the supervisory board is part of the agenda.
