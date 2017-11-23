ADHOC

Fr, 12.01.2018 12:30

PEARL GOLD AG: Magistrate Court Appoints Three New Members of the Supervisory Board of Pearl Gold AG

Frankfurt on the Main (pta016/12.01.2018/12:30) - The Magistrate Court Frankfurt am Main appointed the following three new members of the company's supervisory board:

1. Christian Naville, Geneva/Switzerland;

2. Gregor Hubler, Dubai/United Arab Emirates;

3. Robert G. Faissal, Toronto/Canada.

The appointment was necessary as all former members of the supervisory board had resigned.

The term of office of the court-appointed members will end once the general assembly holds elections to the supervisory board and the newly elected members accept to take office. A general assembly will take place on January 17, 2018, and the election of members of the supervisory board is part of the agenda.

(Ende)