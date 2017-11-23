|
pressetext | adhoc | fotodienst | termindienst | web.tv | newsfox | webnews | rss
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
PRESSETERMINE
NOVOMATIC FORUM, Salon Aichinger
03.01.2018 00:00
03.01.2018 00:00
03.01.2018 00:00
AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO
IR Nachrichten
02.01.2018 15:58
EUROPA NACHRICHTEN
WETTER
Stadtname / PLZ
ADHOC
Di, 02.01.2018 11:15
pta20180102008
Voting rights according to article 21-26 WpHG
Medigene AG: Correction of a Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG from 22.12.2017
Voting Rights Announcement according to §§ 21 ff WpHG
Planegg (pta008/02.01.2018/11:15) - Release of Voting Rights Announcement
Correction of a notification of Major Holding published on 22.12.2017
1. Details of issuer:
2. Reason for notification:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
b.2 Instruments according to Sec. 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
9. In case of proxy voting according to § 22 Abs. 3 WpHG
Date of general meeting: N/A
10. Other useful information
(Ende)
PRESSETEXT.TV
Austrian Compliance Award 2017 vergeben
23.11.2017
ETARGET
FOCUSTHEMA
SPECIALS
Werbung
middleAdvertising