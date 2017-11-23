ADHOC

Di, 02.01.2018 11:15

Voting rights according to article 21-26 WpHG

Voting Rights Announcement according to §§ 21 ff WpHG

Planegg (pta008/02.01.2018/11:15) - Release of Voting Rights Announcement

Correction of a notification of Major Holding published on 22.12.2017

1. Details of issuer:

Medigene AG, Lochhamer Straße 11, 82152 Planegg, Germany

2. Reason for notification:

Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: Aviva plc.

City and country of registered office: London, United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3

Aviva Life & Pensions UK Limited

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

19.12.2017

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation 4.96 1.58 6.54 22,300,947 Previous notification 5,04 1,52 6,56

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN absolute direct (§ 21 WpHG) absolute indirect (§ 22 WpHG) in % direct (§ 21 WpHG) in % indirect (§ 22 WpHG) DE000A1X3W00 0 1,105,767 0.00 4.96 Total: 1,105,767 4.960000

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % Right to recall loaned shares N/A N/A 352,908 1.58 Total: 352,908 1.580000

b.2 Instruments according to Sec. 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical transaction Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % Total:

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity



Name % of voting rights if 3% or higher % of voting rights through instruments if 5% or higher Total of both if 5% or higher Aviva plc Aviva Group Holdings Limited Aviva France SA -- Aviva plc Aviva Group Holdings Limited Aviva Life Holdings UK Limited Aviva Life & Pensions UK Limited 3.21 -- Aviva plc Aviva Group Holdings Limited Aviva Investors Holdings Limited Aviva Investors Luxembourg SA -- Aviva plc Aviva Group Holdings Limited Aviva Investors Holdings Limited Aviva Investors Global Services Limited 4.96 6.54 -- Aviva plc Aviva Group Holdings Limited Aviva Investors Holdings Limited Friends Life Funds Limited

9. In case of proxy voting according to § 22 Abs. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Other useful information

(Ende)