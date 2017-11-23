|
28.12.2017 00:00
28.12.2017 00:00
02.01.2018 00:00
Berchtoldstag-Veranstaltung: Würdigung grosser Zürcher Oberländer Persönlichkeiten und ihre Bedeutung für die heutige Schweiz
23.12.2017 20:55
Fr, 22.12.2017 20:05
pta20171222042
Voting rights according to article 21-26 WpHG
Medigene AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG
Voting Rights Announcement
Planegg (pta042/22.12.2017/20:05) - Release of Voting Rights Announcement
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer:
2. Reason for notification:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
b.2 Instruments according to Sec. 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
9. In case of proxy voting according to § 22 Abs. 3 WpHG
Date of general meeting: N/A
10. Other useful information
(Ende)
