Dr. Hönle AG: Operating result of the Hönle Group surges to Euro 30.7 million

Gräfelfing/München (pta005/14.12.2018/07:40) - According to preliminary figures, Hönle Group generated sales of TEur126,492 in the 2017/2018 financial year, which corresponds to an increase of 24.1% compared to the previous year. The operating result (EBIT) jumped by 101.8% to TEur30,687.

The increase in earnings particularly results from the very good business development in the Adhesives segment. In the Equipment & Systems segment, sales and earnings also increased significantly.

Earnings before taxes in Hönle Group climbed by 104.3% to TEur30,396 and consolidated net income by 108.6% to TEur21,726. This corresponds to earnings per share of Eur3.94 (PY: Eur1.89).

Earnings margins also improved as a result of the positive business development: EBIT margin increased from 14.8% to 23.9% and net return on sales from 10.2% to 17.2%.

Outlook

Even if the management of Dr. Hönle AG expects earnings in the first quarter to be close to the previous year's level, it cannot be ruled out due to several leading indicators that the general conditions will deteriorate the further course of business and affect the development of Hönle Group. Against this background, the management expects sales of Eur115 to 130 million and an operating result of Eur22 to 30 million in the 2018/2019 financial year.

However, if the economic conditions turn out to be better than expected and major ongoing projects especially in the Adhesives segment are realized, the planned sales and earnings range also can be exceeded.

After a very successful financial year 2017/2018, the Adhesives segment is expected to show stable development in the current year. This forecast is based on the assumption that sales and earnings in the second half of the financial year will be higher compared to the previous year.

The adhesives of the Panacol Group are mainly used in the electronics and automotive markets. Promising projects in new fields of application can have a positive effect and offer the potential to exceed the previous year's sales and earnings. Concerning the strategic orientation of the Adhesives segment, Hönle is endeavoring to further expand its customer base and thus expand the number of adhesive applications in both existing and new fields of application.

Although revenues and earnings in the Equipment & Systems segment in the first quarter will be significantly higher than in the previous year, lower order income and the assumption that the economic environment will weaken, will lead to a lower sales and earnings contribution in total in this segment.

The Management Board expects the Glass & Lamps segment to achieve positive revenue and earnings growth in the 2018/2019 financial year. The expected figures for the first quarter of the current financial year support this estimation.

Following the implementation of technical optimization processes and the start-up of the new resize center for quartz glass tubes, increasing sales and a positive earnings contribution are expected at Raesch Quarz (Germany) GmbH. In addition, the 'International Convention for the Control and Management of Ships' Ballast Water' will contribute to good business development at UV-Technik Speziallampen GmbH in the next years. Till 2023, container ships worldwide will need to be equipped with systems for treating their ballast water.

The Annual Report 2017/2018 will be published on 28 January 2019 and can then be downloaded here:

https://www.hoenle.com/investor-relation/financial-information

About Hönle

Dr. Hönle AG is a listed technology company with head office in Gräfelfing, near Munich. With a staff level of about 600 employees, the Hönle Group develops innovative solutions for different industrial production processes. The equipment is used for drying inks and coatings, curing adhesives and plastics, disinfecting surfaces, and in the simulation of natural sunlight. The company's business activities also include the development and sale of industrial adhesives and sealings. In addition, the group manufactures UV lamps that are used in water sterilisation and for other applications and produces tubing and semi-finished goods made of quartz glass that are used by various branches of industry. The Hönle Group is represented worldwide in more than 20 countries by own companies and sales partners.

