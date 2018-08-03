0 Produkte € 0,00

98.220

 Abonnenten |

165.436

Meldungen |

65.065

Pressefotos
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
Agreement to purchase entire share capital Corsora Ltd was executed today.
Agreement to purchase entire share capital Corsora Ltd was executed today.
Agreement to purchase entire issued share capital in Lara Group plc has been executed today.

PRESSETERMINE
Myconiushaus
22.08.2018 00:00
Ausserordentliche Synode
Maria Heimsuchung Caritas-Klinik Pankow
22.08.2018 00:00
Ausstellungseröffnung: "Fotografien auf den Spuren von Gedichten"
Notkapelle / Salon des Refusés, Raum für Architektur und Kunst
22.08.2018 00:00
StadtWertSchätzen 2018 – Stadt als analoger Raum - Themenschwerpunkt: analog versus digital

AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO

IR Nachrichten

EUROPA NACHRICHTEN

WETTER
Graz: sonnig
30°
Innsbruck: Gewitter
29°
Linz: heiter
31°
Wien: heiter
32°
© wetter.net

Stadtname / PLZ

AKTIENKURSE
 
ADHOC
Mi, 22.08.2018 11:45
Meldung drucken Artikel weiterleiten
pta20180822013
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
Pressefach Pressefach

MBH Corporation: Full completion of Lara Group plc acquisition today.

Tunbridge Wells, Kent, 22nd August 2018 (pta013/22.08.2018/11:45) - ,

MBH Corporation plc ("MBH") entered into a share purchase agreement with Lara Group plc ("Lara") on 20th July 2018, for the acquisition of a 100% stake in Lara, a public limited company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales. The wholly owned subsidiaries of Lara include Parenta Training Ltd, Parenta Group Ltd and Acacia Training Ltd.

MBH is pleased to accounce that the acquisition of Lara has now been completed. In accordance with the share purchase agreement, MBH will proceed to issue 13,369,170 ordinary shares to Lara's shareholders as consideration for the acquisition.

About MBH Corporation PLC
MBH Corporation PLC is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Börse Düsseldorf/ Dusseldorf Stock Exchange. The company focuses on acquiring small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable, and looking for resources to scale.

Through leveraging the resources of the group, MBH is able to offer shareholders an investment strategy which focuses on industries and companies that are due for consolidation and primed for substantial growth.

For more information, please visit: www.mbhcorporation.com

(Ende)

Aussender: MBH Corporation
Number 22, Mount Ephraim
TN4 8AS Tunbridge Wells, Kent
Vereinigtes Königreich
Ansprechpartner: Eva Reuter
Tel.: +49 251 980 1560
E-Mail:
Website: www.mbhcorporation.com
ISIN(s): GB00BF1GH114 (share)
Börsen: free market in Dusseldorf
MBH Corporation
   
Wie fanden Sie diese Meldung?
 Weitersagen
likes dislike Share Share |
Social Media
ETARGET

FOCUSTHEMA


SPECIALS


Werbung
middleAdvertising
Überblick
nach oben
Länder
Channels
Dienste
Produkte
Unternehmen
Community
Copyrights
© pressetext 1997-  2018