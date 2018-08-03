|
Mi, 22.08.2018 11:45
pta20180822013
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
MBH Corporation: Full completion of Lara Group plc acquisition today.
Tunbridge Wells, Kent, 22nd August 2018 (pta013/22.08.2018/11:45) - ,
MBH Corporation plc ("MBH") entered into a share purchase agreement with Lara Group plc ("Lara") on 20th July 2018, for the acquisition of a 100% stake in Lara, a public limited company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales. The wholly owned subsidiaries of Lara include Parenta Training Ltd, Parenta Group Ltd and Acacia Training Ltd.
MBH is pleased to accounce that the acquisition of Lara has now been completed. In accordance with the share purchase agreement, MBH will proceed to issue 13,369,170 ordinary shares to Lara's shareholders as consideration for the acquisition.
About MBH Corporation PLC
Through leveraging the resources of the group, MBH is able to offer shareholders an investment strategy which focuses on industries and companies that are due for consolidation and primed for substantial growth.
For more information, please visit: www.mbhcorporation.com
(Ende)
