IR Nachrichten
21.08.2018 17:45
Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG
Wienerberger AG
21.08.2018 15:55
Veröffentlichung nach § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG
Deutsche Cannabis AG
21.08.2018 15:50
Veröffentlichung nach § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG
Deutsche Cannabis AG

Di, 21.08.2018 17:45
pta20180821036
Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)
Wienerberger AG: Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Vienna (pta036/21.08.2018/17:45) - Release of Announcement according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Issuer:
Wienerberger AG, Wienerbergstraße 11, 1100 Wien, Austria

2. Reason for notification:
Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: FMR LLC
City and country of registered office: Wilmington, USA - United States

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3
Refer to chain of controlled undertakings

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
13.08.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 8.92 0.00 8.92 117,526,764
Position of previous notification 8.74 0,00 8.74

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

7.a. Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN code absolute direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) absolute indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) in % direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) in % indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
AT0000831706 0 10,488,349 0.00 8.92
Total: 10,488,349 8.92

7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Total:

7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /Cash Settlement Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Total:

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 FMR LLC
2 FIAM Holdings Corp 1
3 FIAM LLC 2 0.65 0.65
4 Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company 2 1.17 1.17
5 Fidelity Management & Research Company 1
6 Fidelity Management & Research (Japan) Limited 5 0.51 0.51
7 FMR CO., INC. 5 3.97 3.97
8 Fidelity Management & Research (U.K.) Inc. 5
9 FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited 8 2.62 2.62

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Additional Information
Threshold crossed by a controlled undertaking, FMR CO. Inc.

The shares and voting rights in the disclosure are directly owned by funds managed and/or advised by the legal entities as mentioned in Section 8. chain of control. The portfolio management companies mentioned in Section 8 have been granted the power to make decisions with respect to voting discretion in relation to the shares mentioned herein but do not directly hold them.

(Ende)

Aussender: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergstraße 11
1100 Wien
Österreich
Ansprechpartner: Karin Steinbichler
Tel.: +43 1 60192-10149
E-Mail:
Website: www.wienerberger.com
ISIN(s): AT0000831706 (share)
Börsen: official trade in Vienna
