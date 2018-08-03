|
pressetext | adhoc | fotodienst | termindienst | web.tv | newsfox | webnews | rss
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
PRESSETERMINE
BKA-Theater
21.08.2018 00:00
21.08.2018 00:00
21.08.2018 00:00
AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO
IR Nachrichten
21.08.2018 17:45
EUROPA NACHRICHTEN
WETTER
Stadtname / PLZ
ADHOC
Di, 21.08.2018 17:45
pta20180821036
Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)
Wienerberger AG: Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG
Vienna (pta036/21.08.2018/17:45) - Release of Announcement according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Issuer:
2. Reason for notification:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
7.a. Voting rights attached to shares
7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: N/A
10. Additional Information
The shares and voting rights in the disclosure are directly owned by funds managed and/or advised by the legal entities as mentioned in Section 8. chain of control. The portfolio management companies mentioned in Section 8 have been granted the power to make decisions with respect to voting discretion in relation to the shares mentioned herein but do not directly hold them.
(Ende)
PRESSETEXT.TV
ETARGET
FOCUSTHEMA
SPECIALS
Werbung
middleAdvertising