ADHOC

Di, 21.08.2018 13:56

Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)

S IMMO AG: Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Vienna (pta029/21.08.2018/13:56) - Release of Announcement according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Issuer:

S IMMO AG, Friedrichstraße 10, 1010 Wien, Austria

2. Reason for notification:

Other

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: IMMOFINANZ AG

City and country of registered office: Vienna, Austria

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

18.04.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 0.00 29.14 29.14 66,917,179 Position of previous notification 0 29,14 29,14

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

7.a. Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN code absolute direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) absolute indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) in % direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) in % indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Total:

7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % Total:

7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /Cash Settlement Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % Aktienkaufverträge n.a. n.a. Physical 19,499,437 29.14 Total: 19,499,437 29.14

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).



No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%)

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Additional Information

Der Meldestand gemäß Meldung vom 18.04.2018 ist weiterhin unverändert. Die Aktienkaufverträge stehen insbesondere unter der aufschiebenden Bedingung der kartell- bzw. wettbewerbsrechtlichen Zulässigkeit/Nichtuntersagung der zuständigen Kartellbehörden. Zur Vollständigkeit wird ergänzend bekannt gegeben, dass das Long Stop Date (mit Rücktrittsrechten der Vertragsparteien) gemäß Aktienkaufverträgen vom 18.04.2018 vorsorglich einvernehmlich auf den 30.11.2018 erstreckt wurde.

Bei Rückfragen kontaktieren Sie bitte Frau Dr. Lucia Kautzky / IMMOFINANZ AG, Tel:

+43 1 88090-2259

[Ende]

(Ende)