0 Produkte € 0,00

98.226

 Abonnenten |

165.321

Meldungen |

65.023

Pressefotos
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG
Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG
Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG

PRESSETERMINE

AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO

IR Nachrichten

EUROPA NACHRICHTEN

WETTER
Graz: heiter
26°
Innsbruck: sonnig
28°
Linz: heiter
28°
Wien: sonnig
28°
© wetter.net

Stadtname / PLZ

AKTIENKURSE
 
ADHOC
Do, 16.08.2018 18:10
Meldung drucken Artikel weiterleiten
pta20180816035
Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)
Pressefach Pressefach

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Vienna (pta035/16.08.2018/18:10) - Release of Announcement according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Issuer:
CA Immobilien Anlagen AG, Mechelgasse 1, 1030 Wien, Austria

2. Reason for notification:
Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: BlackRock, Inc.
City and country of registered office: Wilmington, USA - United States

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3


5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
14.08.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 4.01 0.16 4.17 98,808,336
Position of previous notification 3,99 0,16 4,16

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

7.a. Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN code absolute direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) absolute indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) in % direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) in % indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
AT0000641352 0 3,958,052 0.00 4.01
Total: 3,958,052 4.01

7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Securities Lent 78,117 0.08
Total: 78,117 0.08

7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /Cash Settlement Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
CFD Cash 80,875 0.08
Total: 80,875 0.08

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 BlackRock, Inc.
2 Trident Merger, LLC 1
3 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 2
4 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 1
5 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 4
6 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC 5
7 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC 6
8 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. 7
9 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 8
10 BlackRock Fund Advisors 8
11 BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. 5
12 BlackRock Advisors, LLC 11
13 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. 5
14 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. 13
15 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. 14
16 BlackRock HK Holdco Limited 15
17 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 16
18 BlackRock Trident Holding Company Limited 21
19 BlackRock Japan Holdings GK 18
20 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 19
21 BlackRock Lux Finco S.à  r.l. 16
22 BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. 14
23 BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 22
24 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 14
25 BlackRock Canada Holdings LP 24
26 BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC 25
27 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 26
28 BlackRock Group Limited 14
29 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 28
30 BlackRock Asset Management (UK) Limited 28
31 BlackRock International Limited 28
32 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 28
33 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 28
34 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 33

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Additional Information
The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc.
going above 4%.

(Ende)

Aussender: CA Immobilien Anlagen AG
Mechelgasse 1
1030 Wien
Österreich
Ansprechpartner: Mag. Claudia Höbart
Tel.: +43 (0)1532 5907-502
E-Mail:
Website: www.caimmo.com
ISIN(s): AT0000641352 (share)
Börsen: official trade in Vienna
CA Immobilien Anlagen AG
   
Wie fanden Sie diese Meldung?
 Weitersagen
likes dislike Share Share |
Social Media
ETARGET

FOCUSTHEMA


SPECIALS


Werbung
middleAdvertising
Überblick
nach oben
Länder
Channels
Dienste
Produkte
Unternehmen
Community
Copyrights
© pressetext 1997-  2018