Do, 16.08.2018 10:45

Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)

Erste Group Bank AG: Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Vienna (pta019/16.08.2018/10:45) - Release of Announcement according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Issuer:

Erste Group Bank AG, Am Belvedere 1, 1100 Wien, Austria

2. Reason for notification:

Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

City and country of registered office: Maryland, Baltimore, USA - United States

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3

T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.

T. Rowe Price International Ltd

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

13.08.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 4.01 0.00 4.01 429,800,000 Position of previous notification

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

7.a. Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN code absolute direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) absolute indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) in % direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) in % indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) AT0000652011 0 17,223,322 0.00 4.01 US2960363040 0 279 0.00 0.00 Total: 17,223,601 4.01

7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % Total:

7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /Cash Settlement Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % Total:

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.



No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. 2 T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. 1 3 T. Rowe Price International Ltd 2

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Additional Information

T. Rowe Price International Ltd is wholly owned by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., which is in turn 100% owned by T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

