0 Produkte € 0,00

98.225

 Abonnenten |

165.312

Meldungen |

65.015

Pressefotos
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG
Half-yearly financial report according to article 125 BörseG
Operating result improved, net profit of EUR 774.3 million in 1-6 2018

PRESSETERMINE
Lateinamerika-Forum Berlin e. V.
16.08.2018 00:00
Lateinamerika-Forums zum Thema "Wo stehen Gewerkschaften in Lateinamerika heute?"
Cafe Club International C.I.
16.08.2018 00:00
Griechisches Urlaubsfeeling im Club International!

AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO

IR Nachrichten
16.08.2018 10:45
Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG
Erste Group Bank AG
16.08.2018 09:30
Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG
CA Immobilien Anlagen AG
16.08.2018 07:30
Halbjahresfinanzbericht gemäß § 125 BörseG
Wienerberger AG

EUROPA NACHRICHTEN

WETTER
Graz: heiter
26°
Innsbruck: sonnig
28°
Linz: heiter
28°
Wien: sonnig
28°
© wetter.net

Stadtname / PLZ

AKTIENKURSE
 
ADHOC
Do, 16.08.2018 10:45
Meldung drucken Artikel weiterleiten
pta20180816019
Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)
Pressefach Pressefach

Erste Group Bank AG: Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Vienna (pta019/16.08.2018/10:45) - Release of Announcement according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Issuer:
Erste Group Bank AG, Am Belvedere 1, 1100 Wien, Austria

2. Reason for notification:
Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
City and country of registered office: Maryland, Baltimore, USA - United States

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3
T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.
T. Rowe Price International Ltd

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
13.08.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 4.01 0.00 4.01 429,800,000
Position of previous notification

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

7.a. Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN code absolute direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) absolute indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) in % direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) in % indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
AT0000652011 0 17,223,322 0.00 4.01
US2960363040 0 279 0.00 0.00
Total: 17,223,601 4.01

7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Total:

7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /Cash Settlement Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Total:

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
2 T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. 1
3 T. Rowe Price International Ltd 2

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Additional Information
T. Rowe Price International Ltd is wholly owned by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., which is in turn 100% owned by T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

(Ende)

Aussender: Erste Group Bank AG
Am Belvedere 1
1100 Wien
Österreich
Ansprechpartner: Thomas Sommerauer / Gerald Krames
Tel.: +43 (0)5 0100 - 17326
E-Mail:
Website: www.erstegroup.com
ISIN(s): AT0000652011 (share)
Börsen: official trade in Vienna
Weitere Handelsplätze: Bucharest Stock Exchange, Prague Stock Exchange
Erste Group Bank AG
   
Wie fanden Sie diese Meldung?
 Weitersagen
likes dislike Share Share |
Social Media
ETARGET

FOCUSTHEMA


SPECIALS


Werbung
middleAdvertising
Überblick
nach oben
Länder
Channels
Dienste
Produkte
Unternehmen
Community
Copyrights
© pressetext 1997-  2018