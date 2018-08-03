ADHOC

3U HOLDING AG: 3U HOLDING AG continues its profitable growth course in the first half of the year

Marburg (pta002/15.08.2018/07:40) - * Sales up 7 % to EUR 22.8 million and EBITDA increases by 60 % to EUR 4.4 million

* Cloud-Computing subsidiary weclapp with dynamic growth and Q2 earnings positively influenced by sale of properties

* Annual targets for 2018 firmly in sight: Sales should rise to EUR 46-50 million and EBITDA to EUR 8.0-9.5 million

After six months of fiscal year 2018, 3U HOLDING AG (ISIN DE0005167902) is on track for profitable growth. Due to sales increases in the segments ITC (Information and Telecommunications Technology) and SHAC (Sanitary, Heating and Air Conditioning), Group sales in the first half of the year increased by 7% to EUR 22.8 million (H1-2017: EUR 21.4 Million). Particularly noteworthy is the fact that the segment ITC has achieved growth in cloud-based solutions as well as solid contributions to sales and earnings from the traditional telephony business. For the former, the subsidiary weclapp can report substantial increases in customer acquisition. It increasingly succeeds in attracting larger companies with three or even four-digit employee numbers as customers, which is of fundamental importance for a scalable business model such as that of weclapp and promises sustained profitable growth for the future.

Despite the increase in sales, the segment SHAC remained below our expectations. However, measures have already been taken to reach the self-defined medium to long-term goals in the next 2-4 years.

As expected, sales in the segment Renewable Energies did not quite reach the level of the first half of 2017 due to the sale of a wind farm in the prior-year period and the resulting lower feed-in tariffs from power generation.

The Group's EBITDA improved significantly by 60% from EUR 2.77 to EUR 4.42 million. Group earnings climbed from EUR 0.23 million to EUR 2.16 million. This development was largely influenced by the sale of the properties in Hanover. Without these earnings, Group earnings would have been slightly above the previous year's level. Although personnel costs rose in view of the strong growth in the workforce at weclapp, the company made a significant contribution to EBITDA with EUR 0.43 million in the period under review (H1-2017: EUR 0.09 million).

3U has a solid balance sheet and financing structure as of June 30, 2018. At 53.3%, the equity ratio was significantly above the 2017 closing value of 49.2%. Cash and cash equivalents increased from EUR 11.3 million to EUR 14.8 million during the same period.

Outlook for full year 2018 confirmed

Against the backdrop of the positive development in the first half of 2018, the Management Board of 3U HOLDING AG also confirms the full-year outlook for 2018, which was raised in April. Group sales should rise from EUR 46.9 million to EUR 46.0-50.0 million and EBITDA from EUR 6.7 million to EUR 8.0-9.5 million. Group earnings should rise accordingly to EUR 2.5-3.5 million (2017: EUR 1.1 million).

Further detailed information can be found in the half-year report 2018, which is available for download on our website at www.3u.net.

Key figures 3U Holding AG (in EUR million)

H1-2017 H1-2018 Change Group sales (1) 21.41 22.84 + 7 % - of which ITC 6.26 7.58 + 21 % - of which Renewable Energies 3.50 3.24 - 8 % - of which SHAC 11.44 11.77 + 3 % EBITDA (1) 2.77 4.42 + 60 % - of which ITC 0.89 0.86 - 3 % - of which Renewable Energies 2.58 2.62 + 2 % - of which SHAC 0.24 0.05 - 79 % Group earnings 0.23 2.16 +>>100 % Earnings per share in EUR (2) 0.01 0.07 +>>100 %





Dec. 31, 2017 June 30, 2018 Change Total assets 81.24 77.82 - 4 % Equity 39.97 41.50 + 4 % Equity ratio in % 49.20 53.32 + 8 %. Employees 152 167 + 10 %

(1) Difference to the balance of segment sales and earnings due to holding activities and consolidation effects - these were largely dominated by a sale of properties Q2-2018.

(2) Based on a number of shares of 33,130,376

About 3U HOLDING AG:

Originally from the telecommunications industry, the 3U Group operates in the segments ICT (Information and Telecommunications Technology), Renewable Energies and SHK (Sanitary, Heating and Air Conditioning).

The segment ITC comprises Voice Retail, Voice Business and Data Centre Services & Operation activities. Voice Retail offers the products open call-by-call, preselection and call-through. The products voice termination (wholesale, resale) and value-added services are combined under Voice Business. Behind the Data Centre Services & Operation are the products Colocation, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), TC services as well as the operation of networks and technical facilities. In addition, this segment includes the development, distribution and operation of cloud-based CRM and ERP solutions as well as the trading of IT licenses.

In the segment Renewable Energies, the 3U Group mainly covers project development in the field of wind power and power generation with its own plants using wind and solar energy.

In addition to the assembly of building air conditioning components, the segment SHAC also includes the sale of sanitary, heating and air conditioning products to wholesalers, craftsmen and self-builders. This distribution essentially takes place via the Group's own online shops.

With 152 employees, the company generated sales of EUR 46.9 million in 2017 and is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol UUU and ISIN DE0005167902.

