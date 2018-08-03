|
3U HOLDING AG: 3U HOLDING AG continues its profitable growth course in the first half of the year
Marburg (pta002/15.08.2018/07:40) -
* Sales up 7 % to EUR 22.8 million and EBITDA increases by 60 % to EUR 4.4 million
After six months of fiscal year 2018, 3U HOLDING AG (ISIN DE0005167902) is on track for profitable growth. Due to sales increases in the segments ITC (Information and Telecommunications Technology) and SHAC (Sanitary, Heating and Air Conditioning), Group sales in the first half of the year increased by 7% to EUR 22.8 million (H1-2017: EUR 21.4 Million). Particularly noteworthy is the fact that the segment ITC has achieved growth in cloud-based solutions as well as solid contributions to sales and earnings from the traditional telephony business. For the former, the subsidiary weclapp can report substantial increases in customer acquisition. It increasingly succeeds in attracting larger companies with three or even four-digit employee numbers as customers, which is of fundamental importance for a scalable business model such as that of weclapp and promises sustained profitable growth for the future.
Despite the increase in sales, the segment SHAC remained below our expectations. However, measures have already been taken to reach the self-defined medium to long-term goals in the next 2-4 years.
As expected, sales in the segment Renewable Energies did not quite reach the level of the first half of 2017 due to the sale of a wind farm in the prior-year period and the resulting lower feed-in tariffs from power generation.
The Group's EBITDA improved significantly by 60% from EUR 2.77 to EUR 4.42 million. Group earnings climbed from EUR 0.23 million to EUR 2.16 million. This development was largely influenced by the sale of the properties in Hanover. Without these earnings, Group earnings would have been slightly above the previous year's level. Although personnel costs rose in view of the strong growth in the workforce at weclapp, the company made a significant contribution to EBITDA with EUR 0.43 million in the period under review (H1-2017: EUR 0.09 million).
3U has a solid balance sheet and financing structure as of June 30, 2018. At 53.3%, the equity ratio was significantly above the 2017 closing value of 49.2%. Cash and cash equivalents increased from EUR 11.3 million to EUR 14.8 million during the same period.
Outlook for full year 2018 confirmed
Further detailed information can be found in the half-year report 2018, which is available for download on our website at www.3u.net.
Key figures 3U Holding AG (in EUR million)
(1) Difference to the balance of segment sales and earnings due to holding activities and consolidation effects - these were largely dominated by a sale of properties Q2-2018.
About 3U HOLDING AG:
