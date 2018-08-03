ADHOC

Mo, 13.08.2018 14:05

Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)

POLYTEC HOLDING AG: Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Hörsching (pta018/13.08.2018/14:05) - Release of Announcement according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Issuer:

POLYTEC HOLDING AG, Polytec-Straße 1, 4063 Hörsching, Austria

2. Reason for notification:

Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: NN Group N.V.

City and country of registered office: Amsterdam, Netherlands

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3

NN (L) European Participation Equity

NN Europees Deelnemingen Fonds

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

08.08.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 5.17 0.00 5.17 22,329,585 Position of previous notification 4,99 0 4,99

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

7.a. Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN code absolute direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) absolute indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) in % direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) in % indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) AT0000A00XX9 0 1,155,000 0.00 5.17 Total: 1,155,000 5.17

7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % Total:

7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /Cash Settlement Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % Total:

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.



No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 NN Group N.V. 2 NN Insurance Eurasia N.V. 1 3 NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. 2 4 NN Investment Partners International Holdings B.V. 3 5 NN Investment Partners B.V. 4 6 NN Investment Partners Luxembourg S.A. 4 7 NN Europees Deelnemingen Fonds 5 3.93 3.93 8 NN (L) European Participation Equity 6 1.24 1.24

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Additional Information

