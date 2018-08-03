0 Produkte € 0,00

Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG
Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG
Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG

Fr, 03.08.2018 09:30
Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)
CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Vienna (pta012/03.08.2018/09:30) - Release of Announcement according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Issuer:
CA Immobilien Anlagen AG, Mechelgasse 1, 1030 Wien, Austria

2. Reason for notification:
Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: BlackRock, Inc.
City and country of registered office: Wilmington, USA - United States

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3


5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
01.08.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 4.01 0.18 4.18 98,808,336
Position of previous notification 3,99 0,19 4,18

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

7.a. Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN code absolute direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) absolute indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) in % direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) in % indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
AT0000641352 0 3,957,507 0.00 4.01
Total: 3,957,507 4.01

7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Securities Lent 95,304 0.10
Total: 95,304 0.10

7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /Cash Settlement Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
CFD Cash 79,778 0.08
Total: 79,778 0.08

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 BlackRock, Inc.
2 Trident Merger, LLC 1
3 BlackRock Investment Management LLC 2
4 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 1
5 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 4
6 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC 5
7 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC 6
8 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. 7
9 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 8
10 BlackRock Fund Advisors 8
11 BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. 5
12 BlackRock Advisors, LLC 11
13 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. 5
14 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. 13
15 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. 14
16 BlackRock HK Holdco Limited 15
17 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 16
18 BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. 14
19 BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 18
20 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 14
21 BlackRock Canada Holdings LP 20
22 BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC 21
23 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 22
24 BlackRock Group Limited 14
25 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 24
26 BlackRock Asset Management UK Limited 24
27 BlackRock International Limited 24
28 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 24
29 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 24
30 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 29

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Additional Information
The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going above 4%.

(Ende)

Aussender: CA Immobilien Anlagen AG
Mechelgasse 1
1030 Wien
Österreich
Ansprechpartner: Mag. Claudia Höbart
Tel.: +43 (0)1532 5907-502
E-Mail:
Website: www.caimmo.com
ISIN(s): AT0000641352 (share)
Börsen: official trade in Vienna
CA Immobilien Anlagen AG
   
