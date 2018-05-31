ADHOC

Eurogrid GmbH: Elia exercises its pre-emption right on the remaining 20% stake of IFM and sells them immediately to German bank KfW

Berlin (pta004/27.07.2018/08:00) - The Belgian transmission system operator (TSO) Elia System Operator SA/NV ('Elia') exercises its pre-emption right on the remaining 20% stake in Eurogrid International, the holding company of Eurogrid GmbH ('Eurogrid'), holding 100% of German TSO 50Hertz Transmission GmbH ('50Hertz'). The 20% stake is immediately sold to state-owned German investment bank Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau ('KfW') at the same price in a so-called back-to-back operation ensuring no costs and no risk for Elia. This transaction supports a local anchorage desired by many stakeholders. 50Hertz is one of four TSOs in Germany and is playing an important role in the implementation of the 'Energiewende' or energy transition.

