Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
Eurogrid GmbH: Elia exercises its pre-emption right on the remaining 20% stake of IFM and sells them immediately to German bank KfW

Berlin (pta004/27.07.2018/08:00) - The Belgian transmission system operator (TSO) Elia System Operator SA/NV ('Elia') exercises its pre-emption right on the remaining 20% stake in Eurogrid International, the holding company of Eurogrid GmbH ('Eurogrid'), holding 100% of German TSO 50Hertz Transmission GmbH ('50Hertz'). The 20% stake is immediately sold to state-owned German investment bank Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau ('KfW') at the same price in a so-called back-to-back operation ensuring no costs and no risk for Elia. This transaction supports a local anchorage desired by many stakeholders. 50Hertz is one of four TSOs in Germany and is playing an important role in the implementation of the 'Energiewende' or energy transition.

For further information, please refer to the press release communicated by Elia, which is available at http://www.eliagroup.eu.

Aussender: Eurogrid GmbH
Heidestraße 2
10557 Berlin
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Robert Weigert
Tel.: +49 30 5150 3201
E-Mail:
Website: www.eurogrid.com
ISIN(s): XS0551935769 (bond), XS1243251375 (bond), XS1315101011 (bond), XS1315150570 (bond), XS1396285279 (bond)
Börsen: free market in Dusseldorf, open market (free market) in Frankfurt, free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin
Weitere Handelsplätze: Regulated Market in Luxembourg (LSE)
