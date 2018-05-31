ADHOC

Mi, 25.07.2018 20:15

Corporacion America Italia S.p.A.: INVESTMENT CORPORATION OF DUBAI PURCHASES A 25% STAKE IN CORPORACION AMERICA ITALIA S.P.A.

Milano (pta022/25.07.2018/20:15) - Milan, 25 July 2018 - Dicasa Spain, S.A.U. ("Intermediate Co"), the sole shareholder of Corporacion America Italia S.p.A. (the "Issuer"), together with Mataar Holdings 2 B.V. ("Third Party Purchaser"), an entity indirectly controlled by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, entered into, on the date hereof, a share purchase agreement (the "Share Purchase Agreement") pursuant to which, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions precedent (the "Closing Date"), Third Party Purchaser will acquire from Intermediate Co, and Intermediate Co will sell to Third Party Purchaser, 32,500 ordinary shares with no-par value in the issued share capital of the Issuer, representing 25% (twenty five per cent.) of the issued share capital of the Issuer (the "Shares Sale").

Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, each of Intermediate Co and Third Party Purchaser agreed, inter alia, to perform (or procure the performance of) all further acts and actions and execute and deliver (or procure the execution and delivery of) such further documents as may be required by the trust deed entered into on 8 January 2018 (the "Trust Deed") by and between, inter alios, the Issuer, as issuer, Intermediate Co, as guarantor and U.S. Bank Trustees Limited, as trustee and security agent, pursuant to which the Issuer issued its Eur60,000,000 Secured 4.556 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 2024 (the "Notes"), containing, inter alia, the terms and conditions of the Notes (the "Terms and Conditions"), to the effect that the Shares Sale constitutes a "Permitted Change of Control" as defined in Condition 1 (Definitions) of the Terms and Conditions.

As a result of the Shares Sale and with effect from the Closing Date, Intermediate Co and Third Party Purchaser will hold 75% and 25% of the Issuer's share capital.

In connection with the Share Sale, the parent companies of each of Intermediate Co and Third Party Purchaser, Corporacion America Airports S.A. and Investment Corporation of Dubai, respectively, entered into, on the date hereof, a cooperation agreement with the aim to contribute their complementary capabilities in connection with possible future acquisition of interests in undertakings or businesses principally operating in the upstream airport infrastructure sector in Italy, Eastern Europe (other than Russia) and the Middle East.

Contact information

Ing. Roberto Naldi

Chairman of the Board of Directors

info@corporacionamericaitalia.com

+39 02 2552 761

