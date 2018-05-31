0 Produkte € 0,00

Mo, 23.07.2018 20:05
Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
Pressefach Pressefach

Formycon AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

Planegg-Martinsried (pta032/23.07.2018/20:05) - Announcement

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Mr Dr. Nicolas Combé
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive
b) Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Formycon AG
b) LEI 39120005TZ76GQOY8Z19
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share
Identification code DE000A1EWVY8
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase
c) Price(s) Volume(s)
7.59 EUR 189,750.00 EUR
d) Aggregated price Aggregated volume
7.59 EUR 189,750.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction 21.07.2018 UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction off-market
5 Explanation
Purchase from Stock Option Plan 2010

(Ende)

Aussender: Formycon AG
Fraunhoferstraße 15
82152 Planegg-Martinsried
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Thorsten Schüller
Tel.: +49 89 864667-150
E-Mail:
Website: www.formycon.com
ISIN(s): DE000A1EWVY8 (share)
Börsen: scale in Frankfurt; open market in Berlin
Formycon AG
   
