Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

Planegg-Martinsried (pta032/23.07.2018/20:05) - Announcement

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Mr Dr. Nicolas Combé

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Executive

b) Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Formycon AG

b) LEI 39120005TZ76GQOY8Z19

4 Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share

Identification code DE000A1EWVY8

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase

c) Price(s) Volume(s)

7.59 EUR 189,750.00 EUR

d) Aggregated price Aggregated volume

7.59 EUR 189,750.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction 21.07.2018 UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction off-market

5 Explanation