Veröffentlichung nach § 109 Abs. 2 Satz 1 WpHG
Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß §§ 114-117 WpHG
Pre-announcement of a financial report according to articles 114, 115, 116 WpHG

Mo, 23.07.2018 13:45
Pre-announcement of a financial report according to articles 114 - 117 WpHG
TELES AG Informationstechnologien: Pre-announcement of a financial report according to articles 114 - 117 WpHG

Berlin (pta024/23.07.2018/13:45) - TELES AG Informationstechnologien announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

report: half-year report 20118
reporting period: 01.01.2018 - 30.06.2018
web publication: http://www.teles.com/investor-relations/berichte.html
publication date: 23.07.2018

Aussender: TELES AG Informationstechnologien
Ordensmeisterstraße 15-16
12099 Berlin
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Oliver Olbrich
Tel.: +49 30 399 28 00
E-Mail:
Website: www.teles.com
ISIN(s): DE0007454902 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Hamburg, free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin
