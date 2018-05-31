ADHOC

Mo, 23.07.2018 13:45

pta20180723024 Pre-announcement of a financial report according to articles 114 - 117 WpHG



Berlin (pta024/23.07.2018/13:45) - TELES AG Informationstechnologien announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: report: half-year report 20118

reporting period: 01.01.2018 - 30.06.2018

web publication: http://www.teles.com/investor-relations/berichte.html

publication date: 23.07.2018 (Ende)