ADHOC

Mi, 18.07.2018 12:30

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Executive Board approves transfer of four registered shares to SOF-11 Starlight 10 EUR S.à.r.l.

Vienna (pta018/18.07.2018/12:30) - 18.07.2018. CA Immobilien Anlagen AG announces that after thorough review, its management board has given its consent today to the request of GENA ELF Immobilienholding GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IMMOFINANZ AG to transfer the four registered shares to SOF-11 Starlight 10 EUR S.à.r.l., a member company of the Starwood Capital Group (Starwood).

(Ende)