Do, 05.07.2018 20:50

Saxa Gres S.p.A.: Saxa Gres S.p.A. - Notice of private exchange offer of bonds

Anagni (pta024/05.07.2018/20:50) - NOTICE

relating to the private exchange offer between the bonds "SAXA GRES S.p.A. - TASSO FISSO 2020" (ISIN IT0005152043) and "SAXA GRES S.p.A. - TASSO FISSO 2021" (ISIN IT0005221038) and the bond "Prestito Obbligazionario Grestone Bond a Tasso Fisso - Scadenza 2023" (ISIN IT0005339194) to be issued by Saxa Gres S.p.A.

Further to (i) the resolution of the Board of Directors of Saxa Gres S.p.A. (the "Company") of 17 May 2018 (as subsequently supplemented by the resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company of 2 July 2018) relating to, inter alia, the approval of (1) the issuance by the Company of a new bond to be named "Prestito Obbligazionario Grestone Bond a Tasso Fisso - Scadenza 2023" (ISIN IT0005339194) (the "New Bond") that the Company intends to admit to trading on the Third Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange, and (2) the private exchange offer between the bonds named "SAXA GRES S.p.A. - TASSO FISSO 2020" (ISIN IT0005152043) (the "Bond 2020") and "SAXA GRES S.p.A. - TASSO FISSO 2021" (ISIN IT0005221038) (the "Bond 2021" and, together with the Bond 2020, the "Bonds Outstanding") issued by the Company and admitted to trading on the Third Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange with part of the New Bond, and, as a result, the early termination of the Bonds Outstanding and the related delisting from the Third Market; and (ii) the resolutions of the bondholders meetings of both the Bonds Outstanding of 2 July 2018 relating to, inter alia, the approval of both (1) and (2) above, the Company hereby gives notice that within the end of July 2018 the Bonds Outstanding will be fully early redeemed (and, as a consequence, extinguished and delisted from the Third Market) as a result of the exchange with the New Bond that will be contextually issued by the Company.

Anagni, 5 July 2018

Saxa Gres S.p.A.

