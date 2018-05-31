ADHOC

Mo, 02.07.2018 12:50

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: IMMOFINANZ AG approves package sale to Starwood

Wien (pta033/02.07.2018/12:50) - As published today by IMMOFINANZ AG ("Immofinanz"), its Supervisory Board today approved the package sale of the approximately 26% investment in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG ("CA Immo"). The 25,690,163 bearer shares and four registered shares in CA Immo will be purchased by SOF-11 Starlight 10 EUR S.à.r.l., a member company of the Starwood Capital Group ("Starwood"). The selling price for all shares covered by the package transaction totals EUR 757.9 million, corresponding to an average of EUR 29.5 per share. According to Immofinanz, the purchase agreement has already been signed. The transaction is subject to the release by the cartel authorities and the approval of the Management Board of CA Immo for the transfer of the 4 registered shares. Immofinanz expects closing to take place in Q3 2018.

CA Immo basically welcomes the efforts of Starwood to become its new anchor shareholder. Starwood enjoys an excellent reputation as a financial investor focusing on real estate invest-ment worldwide. The interest displayed by this renowned, international investor underscores the positive development experienced by CA Immo in recent years.

